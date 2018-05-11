Whether you want to believe it or not your MacBook Pro keyboard is likely going to get dirty. From the oil your hands to the dust in the air, you'll need to spend some time every few weeks cleaning your keyboard. If you don't, you risk gunk and grime getting into sensitive parts of the hardware, which in turn, could cost you money to repair.

If you want to avoid repairs and keep your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro looking clean and tidy, here are some useful products that will help you out!

NOTE: Before using any cleaning product on your MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, make sure you have powered down the laptop.