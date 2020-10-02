ETA's iOS 14 widgets tell you exactly how long it'll take to get places

What you need to know
- ETA is an app that tells you exactly how long it will take to get places.
- The app has been updated to include iOS 14 Home screen widgets.
- Now you will always know how long it will take to get everywhere.
ETA is an app that I've been using for years. It seems so simple – tell me when I will reach places if I go now. But it's so, so amazing and it's now better than ever thanks to the arrival of iOS 14 Home widgets.
You can now put widgets on your Home screen that tell you how long you'll get places as well as whether there is any delay caused by traffic and whatnot. There are multiple sizes and color schemes and they all look awesome.
Welcome to a new ETA release ready for all of you that have upgraded to iOS 14. The big feature here of course are Home Screen Widgets. We've got two types - a Directions widget and a Commute widget both available in different sizes.
This update is available for free for existing users, with everyone else able to pick the new ETA up direct from the App Store for $1.99. If you spend time commuting or just have places you travel to regularly, this is an app you need in your arsenal. Go get it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The iPhone event is coming — here's what I want to see in the iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Slash Quest is the latest adventure game to land on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade continues to pick up new titles, with the latest being an adventure game by the name of Slash Quest.
iPhone 13 lineup leak reveals planned new models, ProMotion displays
New information from display analyst Ross Young of DSCC says that the iPhone 13 lineup will look fairly similar to iPhone 12 in terms of the models it uses, with some improvements to low-end devices.
5 easy to set up wireless doorbells that play unique chimes
Rather than hardwiring a new doorbell, go wireless and save yourself the hassle!