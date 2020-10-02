Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

ETA's iOS 14 widgets tell you exactly how long it'll take to get places

Now you'll never wonder what time you'll get home if you set off now.
What you need to know

  • ETA is an app that tells you exactly how long it will take to get places.
  • The app has been updated to include iOS 14 Home screen widgets.
  • Now you will always know how long it will take to get everywhere.

ETA is an app that I've been using for years. It seems so simple – tell me when I will reach places if I go now. But it's so, so amazing and it's now better than ever thanks to the arrival of iOS 14 Home widgets.

You can now put widgets on your Home screen that tell you how long you'll get places as well as whether there is any delay caused by traffic and whatnot. There are multiple sizes and color schemes and they all look awesome.

Welcome to a new ETA release ready for all of you that have upgraded to iOS 14. The big feature here of course are Home Screen Widgets. We've got two types - a Directions widget and a Commute widget both available in different sizes.

This update is available for free for existing users, with everyone else able to pick the new ETA up direct from the App Store for $1.99. If you spend time commuting or just have places you travel to regularly, this is an app you need in your arsenal. Go get it.

