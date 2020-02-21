Animal Crossing amiibos are arguably the most adorable amiibos Nintendo has ever made. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming out in less than a month, now is the perfect time to snatch up each of these figures. They're all compatible with the new Nintendo Switch game to provide perks or in-game help. Here are all the Animal Crossing amiibo you can currently purchase.

Welcome to critter country

Animal Crossing amiibos are not only adorable, but they offer in-game perks for various Nintendo games as well. Since these awesome figures will be compatible with New Horizons, now is the perfect time to add them to your collection.

If you haven't gotten any of them yet, we strongly suggest getting Isabelle. She's arguably the most iconic character of the bunch and has a happy little smile. Plus this particular amiibo also works with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If you've already got Isabelle you should definitely pick up Tom Nook. This realtor racoon tycoon is integral to each Animal Crossing game and will look great on your shelf.

