Game Freak, best known for the Pokémon franchise, announced this game would release in 2019. You take control of a sword-wielding boy who lives in a pastoral village. For some reason, your home suddenly starts getting attacked by monsters. While little else has been made known about the game so far, Game Freak has stated that the entire adventure will take place within the town. It will also feature a turn-based RPG fighting system. All in all, it looks like an awesome game. Town is not yet available for pre-order.