The Nintendo Switch has been out for a good several years now. While it has received a lot of ports of games or simultaneous cross-platform releases, there are still plenty of titles you can't find elsewhere, as they're exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Here's what's coming exclusively for the Switch in 2020. Get ready to get your game on because some good ones are coming.

★ Featured favorite : Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest installment for the Animal Crossing franchise. This time, you'll be out on a remote tropical island with your favorite animal friends. Create your own customized character and build your own dream home out in paradise. Collect resources and craft tools, furniture, and other items. Take your time, relax, and enjoy leisure activities at your own pace with friends. $60 at Best Buy

Game on!

The year has been pretty hectic, and many games, like Bravely Default II and No More Heroes 3, were delayed to 2021. Still, there are plenty of great games on the Nintendo Switch that you won't find anywhere else. These are the ones we've found so far, and will keep this list updated as new exclusives are released!

If you're looking for some suggestions on what to pick up this year, though, we highly recommend Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's the next major installment in the Animal Crossing franchise, it's super relaxing and fun, and we can't wait to lose hundreds of hours to it in the coming months. Another game we're looking forward to is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity because we're excited to return to the Hyrule introduced in Breath of the Wild and experience the story that was only just alluded to in Breath of the Wild.