The Nintendo Switch has been out for a good several years now. While it has received a lot of ports of games or simultaneous cross-platform releases, there are still plenty of titles you can't find elsewhere, as they're exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Here's what's coming exclusively for the Switch in 2020. Get ready to get your game on because some good ones are coming.
- ★ Featured favorite: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Brave by default: Bravely Default II
- Fire Emblem and ATLUS come together: Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore
- Let's crack this case: Deadly Premonition 2
- Travis is back: No More Heroes 3
- Challenging Metroidvania fun: Axiom Verge 2
- Time for sportsball!: Sports Story
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the next major installment for the Animal Crossing franchise. This time, you'll be out on a remote tropical island with your favorite animal friends. Create your own customized character and build your own dream home out in paradise. Collect resources and craft tools, furniture, and other items. Take your time, relax, and enjoy leisurely activities at your own pace with friends.
Brave by default: Bravely Default IIStaff pick
While this is a sequel to the original Bravely Default, it features a cast of all new characters. Travel across the world with four Heroes of Light in search of four Crystals in this brand new RPG adventure.
Fire Emblem and ATLUS come together: Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore
Interdimensional evil has invaded modern day Tokyo, bringing together a barrage of music, style, and danger. Create a team of your favorites and battle through dungeons through creative style.
Let's crack this case: Deadly Premonition 2
This is the true sequel to the original Deadly Premonition. It's 2005, and an FBI agent, York, visits Le Carré in New Orleans and must investigate a mysterious serial murder case.
Travis is back: No More Heroes 3
Travis is back and better than ever before. This is the third installment of the official numbered series, and features everyone's favorite assassin back at it in the Garden of Insanity.
Challenging Metroidvania fun: Axiom Verge 2
The original Axiom Verge was a hit, so the developers made a full-blown sequel to the challenging Metroidvania game. Discover new characters, abilities, and even gameplay mechanics.
Time for sportsball!: Sports Story
Sports Story is a game about sports, but not always. There's a bit of non-sports stuff thrown in here to add some variety, like dungeon exploration, stealthy infiltrations, and fishing expeditions. Sometimes you may find actual sports.
Game on!
While a lot of games that come out on the Nintendo Switch are also available on other consoles and platforms, there are definitely some hidden gems that you won't find anywhere else. These are the ones we've found so far, and will keep this list updated as new exclusives are released!
If you're looking for some suggestions on what to pick up this year, though, we highly recommend Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's the next major installment in the Animal Crossing franchise, it's super relaxing and fun, and we can't wait to lose hundreds of hours to it in the coming months. Another game we're looking forward to is Bravely Default II, because the first one was a true classic with a major plot twist, and we can't wait to see what this sequel brings.
