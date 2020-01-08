The Nintendo Switch has been out for a good several years now. While it has received a lot of ports of games or simultaneous cross-platform releases, there are still plenty of titles you can't find elsewhere, as they're exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Here's what's coming exclusively for the Switch in 2020. Get ready to get your game on because some good ones are coming.

★ Featured favorite : Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the next major installment for the Animal Crossing franchise. This time, you'll be out on a remote tropical island with your favorite animal friends. Create your own customized character and build your own dream home out in paradise. Collect resources and craft tools, furniture, and other items. Take your time, relax, and enjoy leisurely activities at your own pace with friends. $60 at Amazon

Game on!

While a lot of games that come out on the Nintendo Switch are also available on other consoles and platforms, there are definitely some hidden gems that you won't find anywhere else. These are the ones we've found so far, and will keep this list updated as new exclusives are released!

If you're looking for some suggestions on what to pick up this year, though, we highly recommend Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's the next major installment in the Animal Crossing franchise, it's super relaxing and fun, and we can't wait to lose hundreds of hours to it in the coming months. Another game we're looking forward to is Bravely Default II, because the first one was a true classic with a major plot twist, and we can't wait to see what this sequel brings.

