Have you ever wondered where your Mac's macOS wallpaper was taken? Sure, we know roughly where, but do you want to know exactly where those iconic shots were captured? YouTuber Andrew Levitt apparently did. So he set about tracking down the location of each macOS wallpaper along with photographer Taylor Gray and videographer Jacob Phillips.

The result is a 13-minute video showing their escapades as they attempted to recreate the images we've been seeing on Mac desktops for years. Each release of macOS carries the name of a location and that location is the base for the release's standard wallpaper. So far we've had Mavericks, Yosemite El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, and Mojave. Apple will release the latest version, macOS Catalina, soon. And each has its own wallpaper, with a location to go along with it.