Best answer: Technically, the Nintendo Switch Lite can support all existing Nintendo Switch games. However, if you want to play titles that don't support handheld mode, you're going to need to buy Joy-Cons (and a tool to charge them) separately.

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite, anyway?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a special miniature variant of the regular Nintendo Switch that has built-in controls, a smaller frame, and no ability to connect to the TV. However, the trade-off is that the device is much less expensive, has a slightly better battery life, and weighs less, making it a fantastic alternative to the standard Nintendo Switch if you're looking for something that would make for a great dedicated handheld instead of a hybrid system.

The Nintendo Switch Lite currently isn't available to purchase, but it will be soon according to Nintendo. In the meantime, make sure to check out Nintendo's information page for the device.