Best Nintendo Switch Local Wireless Multiplayer and Co-op Games iMore 2022 One of the reasons I love the Nintendo Switch is because you can play co-op games right out of the box with the split Joy-Con controllers. Whether you're looking to share a screen for local co-op or want to connect your Nintendo Switch consoles for local wireless gaming, there are plenty of titles to choose from. We've made a list of some of the best local wireless Switch games to play with your friends. We'll update this with more information as more games come out.