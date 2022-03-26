Best Nintendo Switch Local Wireless Multiplayer and Co-op Games iMore 2022
One of the reasons I love the Nintendo Switch is because you can play co-op games right out of the box with the split Joy-Con controllers. Whether you're looking to share a screen for local co-op or want to connect your Nintendo Switch consoles for local wireless gaming, there are plenty of titles to choose from. We've made a list of some of the best local wireless Switch games to play with your friends. We'll update this with more information as more games come out.
★ Featured favorite: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
Who doesn't love a bit of Mario Kart? This is one of the best party games around that features both wireless and local co-op. Pick your favorite character from Nintendo's biggest games like Splatoon and Donkey Kong, and then get racing with over 10 different tracks to choose from.
Island getaway: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
After arriving on a deserted island, it's up to you to gather, craft, and build your own island paradise. When two people with their own Switch and their own copy of the game are together, they can visit each other's islands and do various activities together like fishing, bug catching, tending flower gardens, and much more. Plus you can celebrate real-life holidays in the game. It's a super chill way to hang out.
All the classics: Mario Party Superstars - Nintendo Switch
Mario Party Superstars takes all the best parts of the Nintendo 64 classic Mario Party games and brings them back to the Nintendo Switch, in stunning HD. Race against your friends around boards you know and love and try to collect as many stars you can to win. With classic minigames, beloved characters, and lots of chaos, you'll have a ball of a time.
Smash em Bro: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Nintendo Switch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, made better by having a co-op option so that you and your friends can all join in on the fun. Whether you've only got two or eight players, you'll be able to have fun beating the snot out of one another with your favorite video game characters like Cloud, Zelda, Mario, and more!
Ghostgusters!: Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch
The main story mode in Luigi's Mansion 3 supports two-player co-op. Additionally, there are several party games that players can either play together on one screen or by connecting multiple Switch devices. Play with your friends to see which of you has the best ghost-catching skills!
RC racing: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Nintendo Switch
You and your friends can create your own race track courses in your home and then take control of a real-life RC car using your Nintendo Switch consoles. The game supports up to four players who will each see virtual enemies and items appear on their Switch screens.
Getting crafty: Minecraft - Nintendo Switch
Minecraft is an adventure like no other. You're able to both play locally with your friends, as well as through co-op multiplayer if you so desire. You can do anything together too, from building amazing sculptures and buildings to fighting and mining like your life depends on it.
Hell's Kitchen with friends: Overcooked! All You Can Eat - Nintendo Switch
Overcooked! All You Can Eat is enough to make or break a friendship, but it's entirely up to you which one that is. Made with both local wireless and co-op in mind, you and your friends can sit back on the couch and live the life of haphazard cooks. As those who've played the game will tell you, that life isn't easy at all!
Build those ARMS!: ARMS - Nintendo Switch
ARMS doesn't get a fair reputation, which is a shame since it's one of the best fighting games around. You fight via motion controls and buttons, meaning that yes, you and your friend could fight one another in reality too! Jokes aside, ARMS is a game suited for co-op and local play. Now get those arms moving.
Become heroes: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - Nintendo Switch
Marvel is everywhere lately, so why not give this Marvel game a go? It features an original story and allows online and couch co-op with up to four players. You don't just have to watch Marvel films to see your favorite heroes. You can become them instead, which is much better, don't you think?
Walk with monsters: Monster Hunter Rise - Nintendo Switch
Monster Hunter Rise took the world by storm, offering the perfect combination of classic Monster Hunter and the improvements made to the formula in Monster Hunter World. You and up to three friends can take your trusty Palamutes out to hunt giant monsters in local co-op. The more hunters, the merrier the hunt!
Best way to spend a Friday night: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - Nintendo Switch
Did someone say game night? Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics has enough variety to last a lifetime. Choose from 51 different games including card and board games for the whole family, and get your game on!
Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Nintendo Switch
This hack and slash game allows players to discover what took place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You get to play as each of the Champions and explore the map of Hyrule pre-Calamity. Up to two players can fight alongside each other on one Switch.
Legends only: Rayman Legends - Nintendo Switch
Rayman Legends is not a game where you'd expect local co-op, but it's got it! In this fun platformer, up to four players can play for as long as they like in a variety of mini=games like soccer, as well as races. If you're a fan of Rayman, then there's no reason not to invest in this game.
A tale like no other: Tales of Vesperia - Nintendo Switch
Tales of Vesperia is an underrated JRPG from Bandai Namco that puts you in the shoes of Yuri Lowell, a thief who finds himself on a quest to save the world. Your friends can also help in local wireless, as well as co-op, by taking control of one of Yuri's companions and dishing it out in combat.
Paint the town with friends: Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch
It's hard not to get into Splatoon 2, and even harder not to pull your friends in for the ride too! Splatoon 2 has a strong community, and there's nothing more enjoyable than teaming up with your friends in co-op to put the smackdown (or should we say splat down) on unexpecting enemies.
Soccer cars: Rocket League Ultimate Edition - Nintendo Switch
Enjoy crazy, high-speed soccer sessions where you and your buddies are out to hit an enormous ball into the opponent's goal using a flashy racecar. It can support up to eight players in local wireless as long as everyone has their own game and their own Switch. Unlock cool new vehicles and see what awesome moves you can pull.
Save the Mushroom Kingdom: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
This game packs New Super Mario Bros U and New Super Luigi U into one cartridge, meaning the best of both worlds! You and up to three other friends can play as Mario, Luigi, and friends on your quest to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser once again.
A tale to unravel: Yoshi's Crafted World - Nintendo Switch
Yoshi games are always adorable, and Yoshi's Crafted World is no exception. In this game, you'll need to show off your creative side to get through each delightful level. You can even have a friend join the game through local couch co-op, making it the perfect game for you and your friends to relax with.
Fight with fire: Fire Emblem Warriors - Nintendo Switch
There are more than a fair share of fighting games out there, but this one has the characters from Fire Emblem. Even better, you can play this game with a friend. After all, nothing's better than beating up your most-hated character with a friend.
Gotta catch em all: Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee/Pikachu! - Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Sword and Shield is nearly here, but if you're still stuck on Pokemon: Let's Go then don't worry — you don't have to be alone. Pokemon Let's Go supports co-op effortlessly, so it's never been easier for you and your friend to capture the Pokemon you want together.
Strike again with friends: Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - Nintendo Switch
An action-adventure slash-and-hack you say? Sign us up! As Travis, you find yourself sucked into a video game console that isn't all that nice. In fact, it's possessed and the only way out is to find and destroy bugs Don't worry, you can have a friend join you on your bug-breaking adventure through co-op.
Embrace the sass: Bayonetta 2 - Nintendo Switch
Bayonetta's main campaign isn't able to be played with another person. Thanks to local wireless mode, however, you and a friend can team up during the two-player Tag Climax Mode. There you'll be able to kick monster butt and look great while doing it.
Time to get goofy: 1-2 Switch - Nintendo Switch
Ever wanted to milk a cow with your friend? Well, 1-2 Switch has everything under control thanks to a huge number of games for you and your friend to partake in through co-op. It's one of the best games for friends to play with one another as its goofy nature will get everyone to relax and have fun.
All together now: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - Nintendo Switch
What better way to experience a 3D Mario platformer than with a friend? Experiencing it with up to three friends! With different abilities, you and your friends can traverse colorful and challenging courses. With Bowser's Fury mode, both you and a friend can explore the new environments and defeat giant Bowser once and for all.
Kahmehameha!: DRAGON BALL FighterZ - Nintendo Switch
DRAGON BALL FighterZ has a huge esports following thanks to its wide variety of characters from the anime, as well as supreme combat. It's also very easy for three other friends to join in on the fun. All you need to do is change the controller setting and you and your friends can be having fun in the world of Dragon Ball in no time!
Gooooooooaaaaaal!: FIFA 22 - Nintendo Switch
Soccer has been the bread and butter of gaming for years now, and even though FIFA 22 isn't exactly new, it's one of the best soccer games on the Switch, hands down. Being able to play with your friends through the co-op seasons only makes it better.
The best of Namco: NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE PAC - Nintendo Switch
Namco has made many good games over the years, such as PAC-MAN and Galaga. This purchase wraps them all up on one cartridge. Best of all, you can play all of these great games with friends through local wireless play and co-op.
Insert yourself into Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Nintendo Switch
Become the Saiyan you were always meant to be in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Or maybe a Buu — the options are endless. You and your friends can team up or even fight in this game that lets you insert yourself into the universe of Dragon Ball.
Be the very best: Pokkén Tournament DX - Nintendo Switch
Battles are at the core of Pokémon, and you can take advantage of that in Pokkén Tournament DX. In Pokkén, you and your friend can pit up to three Pokémon against one another to see who wins. This game supports both co-op and multiplayer.
Best local wireless Switch games to play with friends
These are some of the best Nintendo Switch games for anyone who likes playing multiplayer party games with friends. Both the Nintendo Switch and its less powerful sibling, the Nintendo Switch Lite can connect to local wireless multiplayer. Just remember that the Switch Lite only supports games in handheld mode, so you might need to have some external Joy-Cons on the side if you want to play certain games.
We highly recommend grabbing a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Not only is it one of the most fun and most iconic multiplayer games out there, but it also supports up to eight players in local wireless mode. If racing isn't your speed, you could check out Mario Party Superstars. There are plenty of fun party games included to get your and your friends excited, and up to eight people can play at once.
For anyone who wants company while making their dream deserted island, Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a charming and laid-back experience. Finally, if you haven't already you should really check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You and your friends choose from a large roster of characters and duke it out to see who's the best player among you. It's an awesome game whether you want to play in teams or have every man for himself.
