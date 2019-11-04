One of the reasons I love Nintendo is because it's always been great at making games that you and your friends can enjoy together. Whether you're looking to share a screen for local co-op or wanting to connect your Switch consoles together for local wireless gaming there are plenty of titles to choose from. We've made a list of some of the best games to play with your friends. We'll update this with more information as more games come out.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Who doesn't love a bit of Mario Kart? This is one of the best party games around that features both wireless and local co-op. Pick your favorite character from Nintendo's biggest games like Splatoon and Donkey Kong, and then get racing with over 10 different tracks to choose from.
- Smash em Bro: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Ghostgusters!: Luigi's Mansion 3
- Getting crafty: Minecraft
- Hell's Kitchen with friends: Overcooked 2
- Build those ARMS!: ARMS
- Become heroes: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Walk with monsters: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Legends only: Rayman Legends
- A tale like no other: Tales of Vesperia
- Splat your friends: Splatoon 2
- Save the Mushroom Kingdom: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Craft your world: Yoshi's Crafted World
- Fight with fire: Fire Emblem Warriors
- Gotta catch em all: Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee/Pikachu!
- Strike again with friends: Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
- Embrace the sass: Bayonetta 2
- Time to get goofy: 1-2 Switch
- A total knock out: Brawlout
- Eternal hell: Diablo 3: Eternal Collection
- Kahmehameha!: Dragon Ball FigherZ
- Gooooooooaaaaaal!: FIFA 18
- The best of Namco: Namco Museum Arcade PAC
- Insert yourself into Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Best way to spend a Friday night: Hasbro Game Night
- Be the very best: Pokkén Tournament DX
- Shoot 'n' Score: FIFA 19
Smash em Bro: Super Smash Bros. UltimateStaff Pick
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, made better by having a co-op option so that you and your friends can all join in on the fun. Whether you've only got two or eight players, you'll be able to have fun beating the snot out of one another with your favorite video game characters like Cloud, Zelda, Mario, and more!
Ghostgusters!: Luigi's Mansion 3
The main story mode for Luigi's Mansion 3 supports two-player co-op. Additionally, there are a number of party games that players can either play together on one screen or by connecting multiple Switch devices together. Play with your friends to see which of you has the best ghost-catching skills!
Getting crafty: Minecraft
Minecraft is an adventure like no other. You're able to both play locally with your friends, as well as through co-op multiplayer if you so desire. You can do anything together too, from building amazing sculptures and buildings, to fighting and mining like your life depends on it.
Hell's Kitchen with friends: Overcooked 2
Overcooked 2 is enough to make or break a friendship, but it's entirely up to you which one that is. Made with both local wireless and co-op in mind, you and your friends can sit back on the couch and live the life of haphazard cooks. As those who've played the game will tell you, that life isn't easy at all!
Build those ARMS!: ARMS
ARMS doesn't get a fair reputation, which is a shame since it's one of the best fighting games around. You fight via motion controls and buttons, meaning that yes, you and your friend could possibly fight one another in reality too! Jokes aside, ARMS is a game suited for co-op and local play. Now get those arms moving.
Become heroes: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
Marvel is everywhere lately, so why not give this Marvel game a go? It features an original story and allows online and couch co-op with up to four players. You don't just have to watch Marvel films to see your favorite heroes. You can become them instead, which is much better, don't you think?
Walk with monsters: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
Monster Hunter World has become extremely popular. particularly with the PS4 community. However, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is a fantastic game in its own right, and works best with local co-op between you and a friend. The graphics may not beat World, but you can still get the same social experience with Ultimate.
Legends only: Rayman Legends
Rayman Legends is not a game where you'd expect local co-op, but it's got it! In this fun platformer, up to four players can play for as long as they like in a variety of mini=games like soccer, as well as races. If you're a fan of Rayman, then there's no reason not to invest in this game.
A tale like no other: Tales of Vesperia
Tales of Vesperia is an underrated JRPG from Bandai Namco that puts you in the shoes of Yuri Lowell, a thief who finds himself on a quest to save the world. Your friends can also help in local wireless, as well as co-op, by taking control of one of Yuri's companions and dishing it out in combat.
Splat your friends: Splatoon 2
It's hard not to get into Splatoon 2, and even harder not to pull your friends in for the ride too! Splatoon 2 has a strong community, and there's nothing more enjoyable then teaming up with your friends in co-op to put the smackdown (or should we say splatdown) on unexpecting enemies.
Save the Mushroom Kingdom: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
This game packs New Super Mario Bros U and New Super Luigi U into one cartridge, meaning the best of both worlds! You and up to three other friends can play as Mario, Luigi and friends on your quest to save the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser once again.
Craft your world: Yoshi's Crafted World
Yoshi games are always adorable, and Yoshi's Crafted World is no exception. In this game, you'll need to show off your creative side to get through each delightful level. You can even have a friend join the game through local couch co-op, making it the perfect game for you and your friends to relax with.
Fight with fire: Fire Emblem Warriors
There are more than a fair share of fighting games out there, but this one has the characters from Fire Emblem. Even better, you can play this game with a friend. After all, nothing's better than beating up your most-hated character with a friend.
Gotta catch em all: Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee/Pikachu!
Pokemon Sword and Shield is nearly here, but if you're still stuck on Pokemon: Let's Go then don't worry — you don't have to be alone. Pokemon Let's Go supports co-op effortlessly, so it's never been easier for you and your friend to capture the Pokemon you want together.
Strike again with friends: Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
An action-adventure slash-and-hack you say? Sign us up! As Travis, you find yourself sucked into a video game console that isn't all that nice. In fact, it's possessed and the only way out is to find and destroy bugs Don't worry, you can have a friend join you on your bug-breaking adventure through co-op.
Embrace the sass: Bayonetta 2
Bayonetta's main campaign isn't able to be played with another person. Thanks to local wireless mode, however, you and a friend are able to team up during the two-player Tag Climax Mode. There you'll be able to kick monster butt and look great while doing it.
Time to get goofy: 1-2 Switch
Ever wanted to milk a cow with your friend? Well, 1-2 Switch has everything udder control thanks to a huge number of games for you and your friend to partake in through co-op. It's one of the best games for friends to play with one another as its goofy nature will get everyone to relax and have fun.
A total knock out: Brawlout
Brawlout is exactly what it sounds like. It has both single-player, multiplayer and local-wireless play. So, no matter what flavor you're looking for, you and your friends can pick the character they want in this epic fighting game. Characters from other franchises, such as Guacamelee!, also make an appearance.
Eternal hell: Diablo 3: Eternal Collection
The demons of hell are out to take your world from under you, and it's up to you and your friends to stop them. With co-op, multiplayer, and local wireless, Diablo 3 is one of the best experiences that you and your friends can have together. After all, who doesn't want to kick demon butt?
Kahmehameha!: Dragon Ball FigherZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ has a huge esports following thanks to its wide variety of characters from the anime, as well as supreme combat. It's also very easy for three other friends to join in on the fun. All you need to do is change the controller setting and you and your friends can be having fun in the world of Dragon Ball in no time!
Gooooooooaaaaaal!: FIFA 18
Soccer has been the bread and butter of gaming for years now, and even though FIFA 18 isn't exactly new, it's one of the best soccer games on the Switch, hands down. Being able to play with your friends through the co-op seasons only makes it better.
The best of Namco: Namco Museum Arcade PAC
Namco have made many good games over the years, such as PAC-MAN and Galuga. This purchase wraps them all up on one cartridge. Best of all, you can play all of these great games with friends through local wireless play and co-op.
Insert yourself into Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Become the Saiyan you were always meant to be in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Or maybe a Buu — the options are endless. You and your friends can team-up or even fight in this game that lets you insert yourself into the universe of Dragon Ball.
Best way to spend a Friday night: Hasbro Game Night
Did someone say game night? With Hasbro Game Night, you'll be able to play some of the best board games around, such as Risk, as well as games like Trivia, which is sure to get everyone feeling competitive. This game supports both co-op and multiplayer.
Be the very best: Pokkén Tournament DX
Battles are at the core of Pokémon, and you can take advantage of that in Pokkén Tournament DX. In Pokkén, you and your friend can pit up to three Pokémon against one another to see who wins. This game supports both co-op and multiplayer.
Shoot 'n' Score: FIFA 19
That's right gamers, it's more soccer! FIFA 19 has a lot of what FIFA 18 already offers, including the Co-Op Seasons that let you and your friends play together.
Play with friends
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles out there for anyone who likes playing multiplayer party games with friends. Both the Switch and Switch Lite can connect for local wireless multiplayer. Just remember that the Switch Lite only supports games in handheld mode, so you might need to have some external Joy-Cons on the side if you want to play certain games.
We highly recommend grabbing a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Not only is it one of the most fun and most iconic multiplayer games out there, but it also supports up to eight players in local wireless mode. If racing isn't your speed, you should check out Luigi's Mansion 3. There are plenty of fun party games included to get your and your friends excited, and up to eight people can play at once. Finally, if you haven't already you should really check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You and your friends choose from a large roster of characters and duke it out to see who's the best player among you. It's an awesome game whether you want to play in teams or have every man for himself.
