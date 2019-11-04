One of the reasons I love Nintendo is because it's always been great at making games that you and your friends can enjoy together. Whether you're looking to share a screen for local co-op or wanting to connect your Switch consoles together for local wireless gaming there are plenty of titles to choose from. We've made a list of some of the best games to play with your friends. We'll update this with more information as more games come out.

Who doesn't love a bit of Mario Kart? This is one of the best party games around that features both wireless and local co-op. Pick your favorite character from Nintendo's biggest games like Splatoon and Donkey Kong, and then get racing with over 10 different tracks to choose from.

Play with friends

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles out there for anyone who likes playing multiplayer party games with friends. Both the Switch and Switch Lite can connect for local wireless multiplayer. Just remember that the Switch Lite only supports games in handheld mode, so you might need to have some external Joy-Cons on the side if you want to play certain games.

We highly recommend grabbing a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Not only is it one of the most fun and most iconic multiplayer games out there, but it also supports up to eight players in local wireless mode. If racing isn't your speed, you should check out Luigi's Mansion 3. There are plenty of fun party games included to get your and your friends excited, and up to eight people can play at once. Finally, if you haven't already you should really check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You and your friends choose from a large roster of characters and duke it out to see who's the best player among you. It's an awesome game whether you want to play in teams or have every man for himself.

