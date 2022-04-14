Whether you're curious to check out Hyrule for the first time or you've been a fan of Link for years, there are so many wonderful Zelda Switch games for you to play on the hybrid console including the latest hits as well as retro classics. Each one can take dozens of hours to complete, so you'll be entertained for long stretches as you play through them all.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In Breath of the Wild, Link awakens to discover he's been asleep for 100 years after suffering a near-death defeat from Calamity Ganon. Hyrule has been ravaged, and it's up to him to become strong enough that he can back Princess Zelda in her fight against her ultimate nemesis. It's an open-world adventure filled with so many things to do and see. You could even go straight to the final boss if you'd like, but there are so many interesting things that you'll willing run off to the distant horizon to explore. It's definitely the best Zelda Switch game out there. Check it out and see why this is not only one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but also one of the best video games of all time.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Skyward Sword is the earliest game in the Zelda timeline. It explains the origins of the Master Sword and provides more information about the Goddess Hylia and a horrible force bent on destruction. Link lives at the Knights Academy on the floating island of Skyloft and must fly down to the world below in order to delve into dungeons. This new version updates many of the old Wii mechanics and makes motion controls optional.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass

Now, this technically isn't another game. Still, it does expand upon Breath of the Wild, bringing new clothing items, collectibles, and challenges for Link to face, including the Master Trials, a hard mode, and a new fast travel feature. If you haven't played it yet, it can tide you over until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes out. You must have the base Breath of the Wild game in order to play it, though.

This quirky remake takes place on Koholint Island. In Link's Awakening, Link gets washed ashore after a storm at sea destroys his raft. Now it's up to him to dive into various dungeons and acquire powerful weapons so he can unravel the mystery of the Wind Fish Egg and return safely to sea. Get ready for one of the weirdest and most charming Zelda games in the franchise.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer

While this isn't a core Zelda game, Nintendo and developer Brace Yourself Games did team up to create a new adventure where players control Zelda and Link with rhythmic combat. You'll need to move to iconic Zelda music to execute powerful attacks and make your way through dungeons. Take down Lynels, Bokoblins, and more as you move to the beat.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

This hack and slash adventure doesn't include intense puzzles like a core Zelda game; however, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition allows you to play as a host of different Zelda characters from the franchise. Cut your way through enemy hordes playing as Zelda, Midna, Princess Ruto, Sheik, and much more.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

After the tremendous success of the Breath of the Wild, it wasn't too surprising to learn that Koei Tecmo's next Dynasty Warriors-style game would serve as a prequel. Age of Calamity explores what happened between Zelda, Link, and the Champions before Link was wounded and fell asleep for 100 years. It's a hack and slash adventure complete with voice acting and new enemies.

Nintendo Switch Online Zelda games

Obviously, Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) isn't a game, but we'd be remiss not to mention all of the classic NES and SNES games that come from being a member of this service. This includes three retro Zelda titles: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II - The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. If you love classic 2D Zelda or want to experience it for the first time, you'll want an NSO subscription. Prices vary depending on if you choose the Individual Membership or the Family Membership.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

If players spring for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, they get access to several N64 games, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask. Ocarina of Time is not only one of the best Zelda games ever, but is often listed as one of the best video games of all time. If you haven't experienced it yourself, you really ought to check it out. Prices vary depending on if you're purchasing a Family subscription or an Individual membership.

Breath of the Wild 2

At E3 2019, Nintendo surprised us with a teaser trailer that revealed a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild was in the works for Nintendo Switch. It seems to be a bit darker than the first game and has already introduced an evil power that we assume will be the main villain. We've also seen that the Master Sword has been damaged in some way. A teaser trailer also shows Link wearing different clothing and falling through the clouds. Nintendo is shooting for a Spring 2023 release, but no specific date has been given yet. We can't wait to get our hands on this new Zelda game.

