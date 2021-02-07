Whether you're curious to check out Hyrule for the first time or you've been a fan of Link for years, there are so many wonderful Zelda Switch games for you to play on the hybrid console. Each one can take dozens of hours to complete, so you'll be entertained for long stretches as you play through them all. We'll go through all Zelda Switch games, starting with some of the very best Nintendo Switch games .

★ Featured favorite : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link awakens to discover he's been asleep for 100 years after suffering a near-death defeat from Calamity Ganon. Hyrule has been ravaged, and it's up to him to become strong enough that he can back Princess Zelda in her fight against her ultimate nemesis. It's an open world adventure filled with so many things to do and see. It's definitely the best Zelda Switch game out there. $60 at Best Buy

All Zelda Switch games

If you're only going to play one Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch, it really ought to be Breath of the Wild. This open world adventure rewrote the Zelda playbook and has influenced countless other games since it was released. You can go straight to the final boss shortly after starting the game if you want to, but there are so many magical places to explore you'll willingly dive into the rest of Hyrule. After all, you've got to figure out what happened to make Link fall asleep for 100 years.

Anyone looking for a classical Zelda game will absolutely love The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. It's a remake of one of the quirkiest and most playful Zelda games in the franchise. Plus, that top-down view combined with the cartoony art style does such a good job of paying homage to the original. You'll find yourself diving from one dungeon to another, eagerly figuring out puzzles and uncovering the mystery of the Wind Fish Egg.

I don't know about you, but I'm desperate for Breath of the Wild 2 to come out. If you feel the same, you should definitely check out Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It's a hack and slash rather than your traditional puzzle adventure. However, it allows players to see interactions between Breath of the Wild characters. You even get to play as Mipha, Urbosa, Zelda, Revali, and Daruk. Not to mention that baby Prince Sidon also makes an appearance.