In an unusual move for the month of June, Nintendo announced a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 already sports some curious characteristics, being moved from its original September 2022 release up to July 2022. If you missed the presentation, don't worry! You can watch it below:

Here's everything announced in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct:

New trailer

The Direct starts out with a trailer featuring Noah and Mio on Aionios, with Mio facing her mortality and coming to terms with the fact that her Term, or Life, is 3 months away from its 10-year expiration date. She expresses her wish to live, and for the senseless fighting to stop.

Story exposition

It's revealed that three soldiers from each of the warring nations, Keeves and Agnus, were sent to eliminate the other. However, they end up banding together once they meet a mysterious figure and decide to learn the truth about their world. Each of the six main characters: Noah, Mio, Lanz, Eunie, Taion, and Sena, are introduced.

The characters will traverse across Aionios, observing rich flora and fauna, as well as Colonies from each warring faction. Players can rest up, get to know each other, discuss gossip, embark on side quests, and shop for useful items in the colonies. Supply drops are scattered throughout the land, and formidable enemies litter the landscape, encouraging players to defeat them. Players can quickly travel between Landmarks, encouraging exploration. New mechanics also allow the characters to change the time of day, drawing out monsters which only appear during certain times.

Combat

Each character has specific Arts or abilities which are assigned to a specific button. These Arts can do a variety of attacks and supporting roles, and each of the six main characters specializes in different arts. The player can swap freely between characters, tweaking their strategy as time goes on. Chain Arts are linked attacks involving multiple characters, which can turn the tides of battle.

Each party member is part of a series of classes: Swordfighter (Attacker), Zephyr (Defender), Medic Gunner (Healer), Tactician (Healer), Heavy Guard (Defender), and Ogre (Attacker). Learning different Arts, leveling them up, and mastering them makes battles more streamlined, with abilities crossing over between different Arts. With enough experience, players can also engage in Fusion Arts for devastating attacks.

Different characters can be recruited to your party, bringing with them their own classes and Arts. Players can customize their party's outfits to their liking, choosing to unite or stay individual in their looks.

Two party members can fuse into a fierce creature called an Ouroboros by linking their minds and memories. This is a limited form that unleashes powerful attacks. Only one of the linked party members can control the Ouroboros at a time, and players can switch between them to optimize their strategies. The Ouroboros' abilities can be leveled up through a skill tree, and can also join in Chain Arts with othe party members.

Expansion Pass and amiibo

A paid Expansion Pass will be available for the game, costing $29.99 when it releases. This Expansion Pass features the following:

Helpful items and outfit color variants — July 29, 2022

Challenge Battle, new Hero character and quests, and new outfits — by December 31, 2022

Challenge Battle, new Hero character and quests, and new outfits — by April 30, 2023

The Super Smash Bros. Shulk amiibo will also be compatible with Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.