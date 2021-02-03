As reported by MacRumors, some macOS Big Sur users who have upgraded to 11.1 and 11.2 are having continuous issues when hooking up their Macs to an external display. The issue appears to have been introduced in macOS Big Sur 11.1 and, unfortunately, the 11.2 update has either not fixed or, in certain cases, worsened it.

The first issue causes USB-C ports to fail to recognize external monitors, rendering external displays unusable and unable to connect. This appears to be affecting both DisplayPort and HDMI displays connected directly and through hubs and adapters.

MacRumors says they experienced the issue themselves after upgrading a MacBook Pro to macOS Big Sur 11.2. Another user posted about the issue on Reddit: