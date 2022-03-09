What you need to know
- F-Zero is a racing game series set in the future where vehicles move at hundreds of miles per hour.
- Its sequel, F-Zero X, first released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998.
- F-Zero X is set to release on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
F-Zero is a racing series that saw its last game on the GameCube. For fans of racing games on Nintendo systems, it was a welcome change of pace from games like Mario Kart. Though fans have been asking for a new F-Zero games for years, its producer, Shigeru Miyamoto, has expressed that he would need to find a unique gimmick to justify making a new game.
Nintendo announced in a tweet that the sequel to the SNES F-Zero, F-Zero X, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this week.
Though it may not be the game that F-Zero fans have been asking for, it is the first time that an F-Zero game has been available on a home console since 2003. Some are wondering whether this game becoming popular on Nintendo Switch Online would spur another game in the franchise. Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service can start racing in F-Zero X starting on March 11, 2022.
Retro everything
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Lots of retro goodness under one roof.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack offers not only online connectivity, but access to cloud saves, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles. Subscribers get special offers for retro-themed controllers, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can access the Happy Home Paradise DLC for free if they're a subscriber.
