F-Zero is a racing series that saw its last game on the GameCube. For fans of racing games on Nintendo systems, it was a welcome change of pace from games like Mario Kart. Though fans have been asking for a new F-Zero games for years, its producer, Shigeru Miyamoto, has expressed that he would need to find a unique gimmick to justify making a new game.

Nintendo announced in a tweet that the sequel to the SNES F-Zero, F-Zero X, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this week.

Race at speeds of over 1,000 km/h when F-Zero X comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/11. #Nintendo64.



Though it may not be the game that F-Zero fans have been asking for, it is the first time that an F-Zero game has been available on a home console since 2003. Some are wondering whether this game becoming popular on Nintendo Switch Online would spur another game in the franchise. Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service can start racing in F-Zero X starting on March 11, 2022.