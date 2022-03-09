Gotta Go Fast

F-Zero X comes to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 11th

Gotta go fast, super fast.
Nadine Dornieden

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Captain Falcon SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

What you need to know

  • F-Zero is a racing game series set in the future where vehicles move at hundreds of miles per hour.
  • Its sequel, F-Zero X, first released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998.
  • F-Zero X is set to release on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

F-Zero is a racing series that saw its last game on the GameCube. For fans of racing games on Nintendo systems, it was a welcome change of pace from games like Mario Kart. Though fans have been asking for a new F-Zero games for years, its producer, Shigeru Miyamoto, has expressed that he would need to find a unique gimmick to justify making a new game.

Nintendo announced in a tweet that the sequel to the SNES F-Zero, F-Zero X, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this week.

Though it may not be the game that F-Zero fans have been asking for, it is the first time that an F-Zero game has been available on a home console since 2003. Some are wondering whether this game becoming popular on Nintendo Switch Online would spur another game in the franchise. Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service can start racing in F-Zero X starting on March 11, 2022.

