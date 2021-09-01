There are tons of workout apps in the App Store already — and some of them are even designed to help you do workouts for your face. But Face Exerciser is a newcomer that offers something different — AR support for tracking your face as you follow the app's instructions.

Available in the App Store for $1.99 now, the new exercise app is unlike any you're likely to have come across before. Designed to help you carry out movements that exercise your eyes, mouth, eyebrows, cheeks, and more, Face Exercises will give you a full facial workout every time you open it. Follow the on-screen instructions and the app will track your workout as you go. It's like guided Memoji!

Game Center support might not be something you expect to see in a workout app, but Face Exercises includes it to help gamify the actions you're taking, with achievements keeping you motivated along the way. Game Center might not be the best iPhone feature around, but it's always interesting to see it used in creative ways like this.

Notable features include:

Simple and beautiful user interface

Game Center support with many fun achievements to get

Small haptics when interacting, improving the overall experience

VoiceOver support

3D Touch

While there is some debate about whether facial exercises help with aging or not, you'll definitely feel like you've done a workout by the time you're done with Face Exercises. Grab it now and try it for yourself — it won't break the bank at just $1.99.