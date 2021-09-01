What you need to know
- Face Exercises is a new app that uses AR to help you carry out exercises for your face.
- Users follow instructions and the app tracks their workout using an iPhone camera.
- Game Center support adds a different dimension to the usual workout app
There are tons of workout apps in the App Store already — and some of them are even designed to help you do workouts for your face. But Face Exerciser is a newcomer that offers something different — AR support for tracking your face as you follow the app's instructions.
Available in the App Store for $1.99 now, the new exercise app is unlike any you're likely to have come across before. Designed to help you carry out movements that exercise your eyes, mouth, eyebrows, cheeks, and more, Face Exercises will give you a full facial workout every time you open it. Follow the on-screen instructions and the app will track your workout as you go. It's like guided Memoji!
Game Center support might not be something you expect to see in a workout app, but Face Exercises includes it to help gamify the actions you're taking, with achievements keeping you motivated along the way. Game Center might not be the best iPhone feature around, but it's always interesting to see it used in creative ways like this.
Notable features include:
- Simple and beautiful user interface
- Game Center support with many fun achievements to get
- Small haptics when interacting, improving the overall experience
- VoiceOver support
- 3D Touch
While there is some debate about whether facial exercises help with aging or not, you'll definitely feel like you've done a workout by the time you're done with Face Exercises. Grab it now and try it for yourself — it won't break the bank at just $1.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple debuts 9/11 documentary on TV+, features exclusive new testimony
A brand new 9/11 documentary has today aired on Apple TV+. It contains unseen images and exclusive new testimony from President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Condoleezza Rice.
You can now download the sixth public beta for macOS Monterey
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
It's bursting with charm, but I can't recommend Baldo to anyone right now
Baldo The Guardian Owls recently released on a number of platforms including Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade. It's heavily inspired by Zelda with an art style reminiscent of Studio Ghibli.
Make your ceiling fan smart with these HomeKit switches
Adding a HomeKit enabled switch for your ceiling fan can is an easy way to keep your cool when things get a little too hot. Take control of your fan with the best switches that you can buy today.