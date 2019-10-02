We told you about a security researcher who had created a Lightning cable capable of compromising a Mac or PC back in August. At the time the cable was being hand-built with only a few available at $200 apiece. But things have moved on since then, and they're now being mass-produced.

In a conversation with Vice the inventor of the cable said that the first cable was successfully made in a factory in recent days. And according to his tweets, he's going to put the cables up for sale, too. The person, going by the name MG, calls the cables O.MG Cables and potential customers can sign up to be notified when they're available to buy.

As their online store says, this cable can give people remote access to a computer once it has been plugged in. Attackers can then run remote commands and access files, too. MG boasts that "it's like being able to sit at the keyboard and mouse of the victim but without actually being there".

The cable itself looks like a genuine Apple cable and we suspect the vast majority of people wouldn't know any different. But once it's connected, the possibilities are a concern. MG also suggests there are more features to come, too.