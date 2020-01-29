Flexibits has just released the brand new Fantastical app for Mac, iPhone iPad and Apple Watch, Fantastical 3.0.

In a press release Flexibits said:

Flexibits today introduced Fantastical version 3.0 for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The new Fantastical takes the award-winning calendar app to the next level with all-new apps for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The new Fantastical features Fantastical Premium, a subscription which includes many powerful and convenient features to make your life more productive.

More than just an app, the new Fantastical harmonizes all apps into a single platform, so Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch all are equally powerful and productive. The new Fantastical includes a full screen calendar window (with day, week, month, and year views), an intuitive parsing engine that supports events and tasks, calendar set syncing, time zone support, interesting calendars, and much more.

New features include harmonization across all your Apple devices, full-screen window, calendar set syncing, time zone support, interesting calendars and more. It's also got a brand new user interface, and native macOS, iPadOS and iOS features like a Today Widget, Action and Share extensions and Handoff support.

There's a new scheduling feature that lets you propose multiple meeting times, Weather At a Glance, and Interesting Calendars that feature holidays, sports and TV events and more.

Existing features have also been refined and improved.

The new Fantastical 3.0 is free and has limited features, and there's also a paid Fantastical Premium subscription that will unlock all features across all platforms. It has a 14-day free trial and only costs $4.99 a month (33% off if you pay annually).

Check out the video below!