Flexibits has just released the brand new Fantastical app for Mac, iPhone iPad and Apple Watch, Fantastical 3.0.
In a press release Flexibits said:
Flexibits today introduced Fantastical version 3.0 for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The new Fantastical takes the award-winning calendar app to the next level with all-new apps for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The new Fantastical features Fantastical Premium, a subscription which includes many powerful and convenient features to make your life more productive.
More than just an app, the new Fantastical harmonizes all apps into a single platform, so Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch all are equally powerful and productive. The new Fantastical includes a full screen calendar window (with day, week, month, and year views), an intuitive parsing engine that supports events and tasks, calendar set syncing, time zone support, interesting calendars, and much more.
New features include harmonization across all your Apple devices, full-screen window, calendar set syncing, time zone support, interesting calendars and more. It's also got a brand new user interface, and native macOS, iPadOS and iOS features like a Today Widget, Action and Share extensions and Handoff support.
There's a new scheduling feature that lets you propose multiple meeting times, Weather At a Glance, and Interesting Calendars that feature holidays, sports and TV events and more.
Existing features have also been refined and improved.
The new Fantastical 3.0 is free and has limited features, and there's also a paid Fantastical Premium subscription that will unlock all features across all platforms. It has a 14-day free trial and only costs $4.99 a month (33% off if you pay annually).
On Fantastical 2.0 users Flexibits said:
Fantastical 2 users will automatically be updated to version 3.0. Unlike lots of previous subscription transitions, we wanted to be fair and generous so we will automatically unlock every Fantastical 2 feature for prior users. The version 3.0 update will detect their prior installations and unlock the features they currently have. You will still have to pay for new/premium features, but all existing F2 features will be unlocked.
This means iPad users will need to download a new app (the existing iPhone app linked above/which again, in version 3.0 will be a Universal Binary). The new app will automatically detect they had Fantastical 2 for iPad installed and unlock the features they paid for.
The free version of Fantastical will come with limited features, or unlock all of the features on all the platforms through the new subscription service.
