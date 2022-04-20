Nowadays, you can upgrade to a new iPhone or iPad with no hassle. You can also set up mail you already had in no time, thanks to the syncing options in iOS 14 and iPadOS, respectively. You don't need your Mac, PC, or even your old phone. Just your new iPhone and a good internet connection. You can add all your email addresses and carry over your Mail, Calendar, and Contacts right into your Mail app.

Here's how to set up mail, contacts, and calendars on your iPhone and iPad.