In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, each Tribe has its own strengths and weaknesses, but regardless of which Tribe you choose, you'll still have to operate in the same battle system. Your actions fall under four basic categories. Attacks in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

No matter which Tribe your character hails from, every character can do a basic attack with their weapon of choice. These attacks are quick and easy but don't do a ton of damage. They also don't require charging so you can dodge more easily if the monster you're fighting gets too close. A specialized attack determined by the weapon equipped, a Focus Attack requires charging over a longer period of time. Because these vary based on your weapon, each Tribe has access to different Focus Attacks. Clavat: using swords and shields, Clavats can perform Piercing Sweep and Bash Focus Attacks. These Focus Attacks are straightforward and easy to use.

Lilty: using spears and lances, Lilties can perform Cyclone Slash and Avalanche Focus Attacks. These Focus Attacks are combo attacks that deal a lot of damage.

Yuke: using hammers, Yukes can perform Wave Bomb and Shock Bomb Focus Attacks. These Focus Attacks cause the enemy to stagger or be flung away, buying the player more time.

Selkie: using rackets, Selkies can perform Stampede and Dual Blast Focus Attacks. These Focus Attacks can be performed quickly and from a distance. Defending in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Protecting yourself from enemy attacks is just as important as attacking the enemies. Each Tribe defends themselves differently: Clavat: the Clavats are equipped with shields, providing the best defense against attacks from the front.

Lilty: the Lilties can reduce the damage received by blocking attacks with their lances.

Yuke: the Yukes can make their bodies permeable, allowing for attacks to pass through them.

Selkie: the Selkies employ their speed, performing backflips to dodge attacks. Magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

While the Yukes are the most skilled with magic, all players can still use magic based attacks. By defeating enemies, you can gather pieces of magicite. Once equipped, magicite enables you to perform magic based attacks. However, you lose all your magicite when you complete a dungeon, so every new dungeon will require gathering more magicite. Magicite you can find throughout the various dungeons include: Fire, Fira, Firaga

Blizzard, Blizzara, Blizzaga

Thunder, Thundara, Thundaga

Cure, Cura, Curaga

Clear, Clearaga

Life, Full Life Source: iMore Casting Magic requires charging it first. Once you've selected the magic you want to cast, you'll get a target ring that you then have to line up with the monster you want to attack, all before you're attacked yourself. It takes practice to be able to aim your spells before a monster attacks, but many monsters are weak to different types of magic. Your magic can also be used to heal you and your party or even raise fallen party members back from the dead. Fusing Magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

In addition to performing magic spells using a single piece of Magicite, players can also combine multiple pieces of Magicite to perform more powerful spells. By combining pieces of the same Magicite, you can perform a stronger version of the same spell. However, by combining different types of Magicite, you can cast new spells. The order in which Magicite is fused makes a difference to the results as well. Some of the Magicite combinations include:

Spell Magicite One Magicite Two Magicite Three Magicite Four Gravity Fire Blizzard -- -- Gravity Blizzard Thunder -- -- Gravity Thunder Fire -- -- Graviga Fire Blizzard Thunder -- Slow Life Fire -- -- Slow Life Blizzard -- -- Slow Life Thunder -- -- Slowga Life Fire or Blizzard or Thunder Fire or Blizzard or Thunder -- Haste Life Cure Cure -- Hastega Life Cure Cure Cure Holy Fire Raise -- --

There are many more Magicite combinations to be made and fusing magic becomes even more complicated when working with other players, but once you get the hang of it, magic is a real game changer! Setting Magic traps in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Occasionally, you will find Urns as you trek through dungeons. These Urns contain water or oil that can be spilled on the ground and used to set traps. By spilling oil on the ground and casting fire, you create a fire trap. Monsters will cross your trap and light themselves on fire. These traps can be super useful but they can also hurt you and your allies. Fortunately, you and your allies can see them and avoid them. The monsters fall right into them though. Note about Magicite in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, all magic is cast using Magicite. These special crystals can only be found in dungeons and once you leave the dungeon, those Magicite dissapear. This means no one can cast magic automatically, but everyone can cast the same spells if they find the right Magicite. Items in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition