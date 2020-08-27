In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, players have even more options when it comes to building characters. From your Tribe to your appearance, from your voice to your job, there are plenty of options. Some are purely aethetic, while others will have a significant impact on your play. So how do you choose? Characters in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

When you start Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, the very first step is to build a character. You can ultimately build eight for your town - one for each job. You cannot repeat jobs nor can you repeat individual appearances. However, that still leaves a lot of options. Tribes in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Within the world of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, there are four races or Tribes of playable characters. Each Tribe has its own strengths which make for a different gameplay experience. From a purely aesthetic standpoint, each Tribe also features ten different appearances, five male and five female, as well as eight different voices, four male and four female. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Clavats

Known as the people of warmth, the Clavats are a kind, nature-loving people. They strive to live in harmony with the whole of their world. Everything from the air they breathe, the ground they walk upon, to the other Tribes themselves, the Clavats see the beauty in all of their world. Clavats are sword wielders who fit best in defensive positions, boasting high defense stats, as well as solid magical abilities. The appearance variations for Selkies include: Long Hair (female)

Short Hair (female)

Dark Coat (female)

White Cap (female)

Ribbon (female)

Cap (male)

Bobbed (male)

Head Band (male)

Natural (male)

Cowlick (male) Clavats make for the most well rounded of characters and are a really good place to start playing. Lilties

Known as the people of warfare, the Lilties may be hot-tempered, but they're also trustworthy and proud. Don't be fooled by the stature of these pint-sized heroes. Behind their small size is an incredible strength capable of wielding massive lances. Boasting high attack and defense, Lilties are a Tribe of warriors. The appearance variations for Lilties include: Bare Head (male or female)

Horned Head (male)

Steel Visor (male)

Bucket Head (male)

Bronze (male)

Blue Armor (female)

Elegant (female)

Red Mask (female)

Shy (female) Lilties are the most sturdy of characters. If you like to rush into battle head first, Lilties will likely suit your play style. Yukes

Known as the people of knowledge, the Yukes are the most magically gifted of the Tribes. These tall, winged mages are never seen without their helmets. Some even believe their armor are their bodies and that nothing physical rests beneath their helmets. Whatever the truth may be, this secret remains between the Yukes themselves and the very rare, trusted individual from another Tribe. Although magic is the Yukes' specialty, people from this tribe can also be equipped with hammers. The appearance variations for Yukes include: One Horn (male)

Bumpy (male)

Long Beak (male)

Black Mage (male)

Sky Ship (male)

Spiral (female)

Tulip (female)

Spoon (female)

Heart Top (female)

Submarine (female) Although every character can use magicite, Yukes do it the best. If you like to play spell casters, Yukes will likely be the best fit for you. Selkies

Known as the people of individuality, the Selkies value the individual over the Tribe or community. While their speed and me-first attitude leads many Selkies to become thieves, you cannot judge the whole Tribe by this. Each Selkie is encouraged to live their life as they please. Clad in animal furs and equipped with rackets, a Selkie's stats are focused on speed. The appearance variations for Selkies include: Wolfie (male or female)

Shark Eyes (male or female)

Racoon Tail (male or female)

Bandana (male)

Babunny (male)

Owl Head (female)

Papaopull (female) Selkies rely on speed to get into and out of trouble. Personally, I find Selkies to be the most difficult to play as because your range - especially in multiplayer - is limited by the Chalice. Jobs in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

In addition to selecting a Tribe, appearance, and voice for your character, you can also choose their family's job. When you return to town, your family will be able to provide you with support based on the job you select. For example, if you select a Blacksmith family, when you return to town between dungeons, they can forge new weapons from the materials you collect. Whichever job you select will determine the items you have access to every time you return home, and the more you build up your relationship with your family, the better those items will be. You can also earn discounts by building this relationship. Jobs you can select include: Blacksmith : one of the most important jobs in the game, a Blacksmith can turn the materials you gather in dungeons into new weapons and armor. The more you have your Blacksmith family forge, the better equipment they can make.

: one of the most important jobs in the game, a Blacksmith can turn the materials you gather in dungeons into new weapons and armor. The more you have your Blacksmith family forge, the better equipment they can make. Tailor : similar to a Blacksmith, a Tailor can turn the materials you gather in dungeons into new accessories. By building up your relationship, a Tailor family can make even more accessories and will offer you a discount as well.

: similar to a Blacksmith, a Tailor can turn the materials you gather in dungeons into new accessories. By building up your relationship, a Tailor family can make even more accessories and will offer you a discount as well. Alchemist : an Alchemist can use the materials you gather to craft new items. Additionally, an Alchemist family will send you a new scroll each year in the game. Scrolls are important recipes necessary to make items, weapons, armor, and accessories.

: an Alchemist can use the materials you gather to craft new items. Additionally, an Alchemist family will send you a new scroll each year in the game. Scrolls are important recipes necessary to make items, weapons, armor, and accessories. Merchant : although it takes a lot of work to build up a Merchant family, once you do, they will have many items you can buy in between dungeons. The Merchant will also offer a discount to you if you've built up your relationship.

: although it takes a lot of work to build up a Merchant family, once you do, they will have many items you can buy in between dungeons. The Merchant will also offer a discount to you if you've built up your relationship. Farmer : a Farmer family can provide you with bread and wheat in exchange for seeds.

: a Farmer family can provide you with bread and wheat in exchange for seeds. Miller : similar to the Farmer family, a Miller family appreciates seeds and can reward you with bread, as well as flour.

: similar to the Farmer family, a Miller family appreciates seeds and can reward you with bread, as well as flour. Rancher : a Rancher family will provide your character with slices of meat when you return to town. The amount of meat depends on your relationship, and once your relationship is strong enough, they will also gift you milk. If you select this family job, make sure to find a cow to send home to really improve the relationship.

: a Rancher family will provide your character with slices of meat when you return to town. The amount of meat depends on your relationship, and once your relationship is strong enough, they will also gift you milk. If you select this family job, make sure to find a cow to send home to really improve the relationship. Fisher: similar to a Rancher, a Fisher family will reward you with an amount of fish each time you return home based on how strong a relationship you've built. Unlike Tribes, family jobs cannot be repeated in the same town. You can build an entire town of Lilties, but only one of your characters can have a Blacksmith family. Mimics?