Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and while the core game is still a very similar experience to the original game. However, while remastering, the team added some new features to help improve on gameplay. In addition to nearly doubling the number of dungeons, the team also added a bunch of DLC that really adds to the game. Here at iMore, we've run through it all and have everything you need to know about the DLC in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition! DLC in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

While the DLC is not necessary to enjoy Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, it adds a layer of fun and some of it can even give you a welcome bonus when you start the game. The DLC is split up into two packs, both of which feature a lot of individual pieces, as well as two additional items. You can pick up any weapon or Memory Crystal from the packs individually, but the packs offer a discount. DLC Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

The bigger of the two packs of DLC is the Memory Crystal Pack. Memory Crystals are used to Mimic NPC characters. This new feature allows you to play as a number of characters you will meet along the way. While you can pick up each individual character you want, if you pick up the whole pack, you get access to eight different Memory Crystals: Yuri's Crystal (Male Clavat)

Chelinka's Crystal (Female Clavat)

Leo's Crystal (Male Clavat)

Chime's Crystal (Female Selkie)

Sherlotta's Crystal (Female Yuke)

Mira's Crystal (Female Clavat)

Bel Dat's Crystal (Female Selkie)

Layle's Crystal (Male Clavat) You can only Mimic a character of the same gender and Tribe as your character. I have one character of each gender and Tribe, but I prefer playing as Lilties and this pack doesn't have a Liltie so I couldn't apply one to my favorite character.

Once purchased, these DLC will apply to your game automatically and then you can Mimic any of these characters. Just open up the menu, select a character, and select Mimic. There are plenty of other characters to Mimic in the game by collecting Mog Stamps, and while the Mimic system is a fun addition, it doesn't make a huge gameplay difference. DLC weapons in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition