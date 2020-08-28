Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here and while the core game is still a very similar experience to the original game. However, while remastering, the team added some new features to help improve on gameplay. In addition to nearly doubling the number of dungeons, the team also added a bunch of DLC that really adds to the game. Here at iMore, we've run through it all and have everything you need to know about the DLC in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition!
DLC in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
While the DLC is not necessary to enjoy Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, it adds a layer of fun and some of it can even give you a welcome bonus when you start the game. The DLC is split up into two packs, both of which feature a lot of individual pieces, as well as two additional items. You can pick up any weapon or Memory Crystal from the packs individually, but the packs offer a discount.
DLC Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
The bigger of the two packs of DLC is the Memory Crystal Pack. Memory Crystals are used to Mimic NPC characters. This new feature allows you to play as a number of characters you will meet along the way. While you can pick up each individual character you want, if you pick up the whole pack, you get access to eight different Memory Crystals:
- Yuri's Crystal (Male Clavat)
- Chelinka's Crystal (Female Clavat)
- Leo's Crystal (Male Clavat)
- Chime's Crystal (Female Selkie)
- Sherlotta's Crystal (Female Yuke)
- Mira's Crystal (Female Clavat)
- Bel Dat's Crystal (Female Selkie)
- Layle's Crystal (Male Clavat)
You can only Mimic a character of the same gender and Tribe as your character. I have one character of each gender and Tribe, but I prefer playing as Lilties and this pack doesn't have a Liltie so I couldn't apply one to my favorite character.
Once purchased, these DLC will apply to your game automatically and then you can Mimic any of these characters. Just open up the menu, select a character, and select Mimic. There are plenty of other characters to Mimic in the game by collecting Mog Stamps, and while the Mimic system is a fun addition, it doesn't make a huge gameplay difference.
DLC weapons in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
The weapon pack is a little more balanced than the Memory Crystals. When you pick up the Weapons Combo Pack DLC, you'll get eight weapons, two for each Tribes. You can also claim the two weapons for each character on your account. The weapons are pretty nice too and make a significant difference in battle. They include:
- Mogcalibur (Clavat only)
- Mogungnir (Lilty only)
- Kupo Kupo Hammer (Yuke only)
- Kupo Kupo Racket (Selkie only)
- Apocalypse (Clavat only)
- Catastrophy (Lilty only)
- Executor (Yuke only)
- Punishment (Selkie only)
To claim these DLC weapons, you just talk to the Storage Moogle at the entrance to your hometown. He will give your character the weapons that their Tribe can use.
DLC Enchanted Wallet and Sapphire Earring in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
In addition to the Memory Crystals and the weapons, you can also get two other pieces of DLC:
- Enchanted Wallet - this allows you to pick up more Gil.
- Sapphire Earring - this allows your characters' health to regenerate faster.
These two are relatively small boosts, but especially early on, they make a pretty big difference.
Questions about DLC in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Do you have any questions about DLC in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Have you already picked up some Memory Crystals to try out the new Mimic system? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check our other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to really level up your game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are the $600 Montblanc Headphones worth it?
German luxury brand Montblanc has moved into the audio space with its first pair of headphones. Here's our full review.
App Store trolls Epic with PUBG Mobile editorial content amid Fortnite ban
Apple is pushing PUBG Mobile and while it might be an amazing coincidence, that's difficult to believe.
Review: Tea Sparrow's Tea Subscription Box is all natural and delightful
Vancouver-based tea company, Tea Sparrow, offers a tea subscription box that lets you sample some amazing all-natural teas each month.
Need a break from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Try these games!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a great game on the Switch, but sometimes you just need a break. Here are some other amazing games that you should check out after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on your Nintendo Switch.