They say life is better with friends and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is absolutely better playing with others. Originally designed as a multiplayer game, the creators of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles built the multiplayer mechanics before they even started on the story or world design. It can be played alone, but it is much easier and a lot more fun to play with a few friends. How does Multiplayer work in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition When Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released, multiplayer was still the primary focus, but it was achieved using link cables and Game Boy Advance handheld systems. This meant you had to invite your friends over and everyone had to bring a Game Boy Advance. In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition everything is done online. You can still play with friends in the comfort of your own home, but you can also play with complete strangers hundreds of miles away. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Who can join?

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition supports crossplatform play. This means that whether you're playing on the Nintendo Switch or the PlayStation 4, iOs or Android, you can team up with other players across all four. It also supports play between players who have the full version of the game or the lite version. However, it is region locked. So, if you're playing in the US, you won't be able to play with someone in Japan and vice versa. As long as you have a console or device and either the full or lite version of the game, you can join in. Friends vs. Strangers

When playing Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition in multiplayer, you have the option of limiting your party to your friends or allowing anyone to join. If you don't know three other people playing or your friends aren't available, you can open up your lobby to let in anyone. Having played with both, I will say it is a lot easier if you can actually chat with the other players. Either playing in the same room or having a video call going makes it much easier to coordinate. There are a limited number of preset chat options built into the game, but in the middle of battle, it's not super convenient. Benefits to multiplayer?

Aside from the obvious fact that your can do four times the damage with four players, there is one other big benefit to playing multiplayer: greater rewards. Every player who participates gets items along the way and at the end of the dungeon, each player gets to pick an artifact. The player who earns the most bonus points by completing a randomly assigned challenge at the beginning of the dungeon gets to choose first, but you can find up to eight artifacts in each dungeon. In solo play, all but one of those artifacts is discarded, but in multiplayer, more go towards building up characters. Online play capability

There is one other thing you'll need to know before deciding to play online. If you're playing on the Nintendo Switch or the PlayStation 4, you also have to have an online subscription. For the Switch, this comes in the form of a Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you're playing on a PS4, you'll need a PlayStation Plus subscription. How to form a party in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

When you're ready to start playing multiplayer, forming a party is a pretty easy thing to do. Open the Main Menu. Select Set Out Together. Select either Host. Note: You can also select Join, or Quickmatch if you want to play with someone else. Select the dungeon you wish to play. Select a Player Message from the list of preset messages. Select how many players to recruit up to three. Select either Open or Friends only