In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, you don't just hit things with your weapon. There are a series of magic spells that can damage your enemies and support your team during battles. While the Yukes are the most skilled with magic, all players can still use magic based attacks. There are even some dungeons that require magic to pass.
How Magic works in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Unlike most other Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has magic that is tied to specific location. Magicite can be found in treasure chests or by beating monsters, but they only exist inside the dungeons. As soon as you leave the dungeon, the Magicite disappears. Also, every character can use every type of magic, but only if you first find the Magicite necessary to cast that spell. Magicite also only represents the most basic spells. To cast more powerful magic, you'll need to fuse basic spells.
Magicite in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
By defeating enemies or opening chests, you can find pieces of magicite. Once equipped, magicite enables you to perform magic spells. They show up as colorful, glowing orbs.
Magicite you can find throughout the various dungeons include:
- Fire
- Blizzard
- Thunder
- Cure
- Raise/Life
- Clear/Esuna
In single player, you should pick up all the Magicite you find - even duplicates. In multiplayer, Magicite should be prioritized to the magic focused party members but duplicates need to go to different players for magic fusion.
Fusing Magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Fusing magic allows you to create stronger spells and new spells. In single player fusion is pretty straight forward, but also limited. By placing two pieces of magicite in your command list next to each other, you will be given the option to fuse into a stronger spell. You cannot cast the most powerful spells in single player.
In multiplayer, more coordination is involved but you can cast the most powerful spells in the game. You and at least one other party member need to cast your spells at the same time or within a second or two of each other. Fortunately, there is a timer that lets you know when you're ready to fuse spells. The amount of time required changes for different spells and so fusion requires practice as well as coordination.
You can fuse to make the strongest versions of all the spells in multiplayer by coordinating with the entire team. While Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition includes a set of messages to help with this, I've found it's really difficult to do without some voice instruction. If you have a group of friends or family all in the same room or connected with a voice chat, coordinating for the most powerful spells is a lot easier than trying to do so with only the in game messages.
Fusing stronger Magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
In addition to performing magic spells using a single piece of Magicite, players can also combine multiple pieces of Magicite to perform more powerful spells. By combining pieces of the same Magicite, you can perform a stronger version of the same spell.
- Fire Magicite can be fused to cast Fira and Firaga.
- Blizzard Magicite can be fused to cast Blizzara and Blizzaga.
- Thunder Magicite can be fused to cast Thundara and Thundaga.
- Cure Magicite can be fused to cast Curaga, only in multiplayer.
- Clear Magicite can be fused to cast Clearaga, only in multiplayer.
- Raise/Life Magicite can be combined to cast Full Life, only in multiplayer.
Fusing the same type of spells can increase the power of those spells, as well as the range. You may only be able to hit one enemy with a Fire spell, but Fira could hit multiple even if they're not standing right next to each other. The highest version of these spells (Firaga, Blizzaga, etc...) can only be fused in multiplayer.
New Magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
By combining different types of Magicite, you can cast new spells. The order in which Magicite is fused makes a difference to the results as well.
Magicite combinations include:
|Spell
|Magicite One
|Magicite Two
|Magicite Three
|Magicite Four
|Gravity
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|--
|--
|Graviga
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|Any Attack Spell
|--
|Graviga+
|Any Attack Spell
|Any Attack Spell
|Any Attack Spell
|Any Attack Spell
|Slow
|Life
|Any Attack Spell
|--
|--
|Slowga
|Life
|any Attack Spell
|Any Attack Spell
|--
|Stop
|Life
|Any Attack Spell
|Any Attack Spell
|Any Attack Spell
|Haste
|Life
|Cure
|Cure
|--
|Hastega
|Life
|Cure
|Cure
|Cure
|Holy
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|Raise
|--
|--
|Holyra
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|Raise
|Raise
|--
|Holyra+
|Fire/Thunder/Blizzard
|Raise
|Raise
|Raise
Magic Strikes in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
In addition to combining Magic with other Magic, you can also combine Magic with a Focus Attack. This adds elemental damage to your Focus Attack. To perform a Magic Strike, you place an attack spell next to a weapon in your command list. There are three Magic Strikes available:
- Flamestrike - Fusing Fire and a weapon will damage your enemy and set it on fire.
- Icestrike - Fusing Blizzard and a weapon will damage your enemy and leave it frozen.
- Thunderstrike - Fusing Thunder and a weapon will damage your enemy and leave it paralyzed.
Questions about Magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Do you have any questions about casting and fusing magic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Have you worked out a good way to coordinate fusing spells when you're not sitting right next to the other players? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check our other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to really level up your game!
