While Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition retains nearly all of the original game, the developers did add a few new features. One of these new features, the Mimic system, allows players to transform their characters into the various NPCs met along the way. We here at iMore have tested out this new feature and have everything you need to know about Mimicking in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.

The Mimic system in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

New to Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, the Mimic system allows you to play as various NPCs in the game. Once you obtain a specific character's Memory Crystal, you can Mimic them with one of your own characters, allowing them to look and sound like the NPC. The character needs to be from the same Tribe and have the same gender as the NPC they're Mimicking, and Mimicking only happens in Dungeons.

How to Mimic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Once you have a Memory Crystal, you can Mimic that character by following these easy steps:

  1. Open the Menu.

  2. Select Set Out.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

  3. Select a character of the same Tribe and gender as the character whose Memory Crystal you wish to use.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

  4. Select Mimic.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

  5. Select the character you wish to Mimic.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

  6. Select Confirm.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

How to stop Mimicking in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

When you're done, you can follow these easy steps to turn back into your character:

  1. Open the Menu.

  2. Select Set Out.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

  3. Select the character you wish to return to normal.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

  4. Select Cancel Mimicking.

    Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition How To MimicSource: iMore

And just like that, you'll have your character's face and voice back to normal.

Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

There are three ways to obtain Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. Currently, we know of 21 Memory Crystals: eight obtained through DLC, nine through collecting Mog Stamps, and four from completing High Difficulty Dungeons.

DLC Memory Crystals

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Dlc Ps4Source: iMore

Available for individual purchase or as a pack, there are eight DLC Memory Crystals.

Name Tribe Gender Locations
Yuri Clavat Male DLC
Chelinka Clavat Female DLC
Leo Clavat Male DLC
Chime Selkie Female DLC
Sherlotta Yuke Female DLC
Mira Clavat Female DLC
Bel Dat Selkie Female DLC
Layle Clavat Male DLC

Mog Stamp Memory Crystals

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition MimicSource: iMore

There are nine Memory Crystals that can be earned by collecting Mog Stamps. Each time you find a Moogle House, the Moogle living there will reward you with a Mog Stamp.

Name Tribe Gender Locations
Sheula Clavat Female Tipa, Fields of Fum
Andy Clavat Male Mine of Cathurgies, Tida, Mochet Manor
Genk Wauck Lilty Male Port Tipa, Mushroom Forest, Daemon's Court
Ent Dalace Lilty Male Selepation Cave, Veo Lu Sluice, Mount Kilanda
Lyne Dott Lilty Male Marr's Pass
Bessamzan Yuke Male Alfitaria, Shella
Yufina Yuke Female Rebena Te Ra, Mag Mell, Mount Vellenge
Dah Yis Selkie Male River Belle Path, Jegon River, Leuda
Doh Hati Selkie Male Goblin Wall, Conall Curach, Lynari Desert

High difficulty dungeon Memory Crystals

There are also at least four Memory Crystals rewarded for completing High Difficulty Dungeons, after completing the storyline.

Name Tribe Gender Locations
Gurdy Clavat Male --
Black Knight Lilty Male --
Amidatty Yuke Male --
Hana Kohl Selkie Female --

There are rumors that more of the High Difficulty Dungeons reward Memory Crystals. Once we complete each of the post credit dugeons, we'll update you on which Dungeons give out these Memory Crystals and if we find any more.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about Memory Crystals and the Mimic systems in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Which NPC are you most excited to play as? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check our other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to really level up your game!

