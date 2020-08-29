While Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition retains nearly all of the original game, the developers did add a few new features. One of these new features, the Mimic system, allows players to transform their characters into the various NPCs met along the way. We here at iMore have tested out this new feature and have everything you need to know about Mimicking in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.
The Mimic system in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
New to Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, the Mimic system allows you to play as various NPCs in the game. Once you obtain a specific character's Memory Crystal, you can Mimic them with one of your own characters, allowing them to look and sound like the NPC. The character needs to be from the same Tribe and have the same gender as the NPC they're Mimicking, and Mimicking only happens in Dungeons.
How to Mimic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Once you have a Memory Crystal, you can Mimic that character by following these easy steps:
- Open the Menu.
Select Set Out.
Select a character of the same Tribe and gender as the character whose Memory Crystal you wish to use.
Select Mimic.
Select the character you wish to Mimic.
Select Confirm.
How to stop Mimicking in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
When you're done, you can follow these easy steps to turn back into your character:
- Open the Menu.
Select Set Out.
Select the character you wish to return to normal.
Select Cancel Mimicking.
And just like that, you'll have your character's face and voice back to normal.
Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
There are three ways to obtain Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. Currently, we know of 21 Memory Crystals: eight obtained through DLC, nine through collecting Mog Stamps, and four from completing High Difficulty Dungeons.
DLC Memory Crystals
Available for individual purchase or as a pack, there are eight DLC Memory Crystals.
|Name
|Tribe
|Gender
|Locations
|Yuri
|Clavat
|Male
|DLC
|Chelinka
|Clavat
|Female
|DLC
|Leo
|Clavat
|Male
|DLC
|Chime
|Selkie
|Female
|DLC
|Sherlotta
|Yuke
|Female
|DLC
|Mira
|Clavat
|Female
|DLC
|Bel Dat
|Selkie
|Female
|DLC
|Layle
|Clavat
|Male
|DLC
Mog Stamp Memory Crystals
There are nine Memory Crystals that can be earned by collecting Mog Stamps. Each time you find a Moogle House, the Moogle living there will reward you with a Mog Stamp.
|Name
|Tribe
|Gender
|Locations
|Sheula
|Clavat
|Female
|Tipa, Fields of Fum
|Andy
|Clavat
|Male
|Mine of Cathurgies, Tida, Mochet Manor
|Genk Wauck
|Lilty
|Male
|Port Tipa, Mushroom Forest, Daemon's Court
|Ent Dalace
|Lilty
|Male
|Selepation Cave, Veo Lu Sluice, Mount Kilanda
|Lyne Dott
|Lilty
|Male
|Marr's Pass
|Bessamzan
|Yuke
|Male
|Alfitaria, Shella
|Yufina
|Yuke
|Female
|Rebena Te Ra, Mag Mell, Mount Vellenge
|Dah Yis
|Selkie
|Male
|River Belle Path, Jegon River, Leuda
|Doh Hati
|Selkie
|Male
|Goblin Wall, Conall Curach, Lynari Desert
High difficulty dungeon Memory Crystals
There are also at least four Memory Crystals rewarded for completing High Difficulty Dungeons, after completing the storyline.
|Name
|Tribe
|Gender
|Locations
|Gurdy
|Clavat
|Male
|--
|Black Knight
|Lilty
|Male
|--
|Amidatty
|Yuke
|Male
|--
|Hana Kohl
|Selkie
|Female
|--
There are rumors that more of the High Difficulty Dungeons reward Memory Crystals. Once we complete each of the post credit dugeons, we'll update you on which Dungeons give out these Memory Crystals and if we find any more.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about Memory Crystals and the Mimic systems in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Which NPC are you most excited to play as? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check our other Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition guides to really level up your game!
