While Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition retains nearly all of the original game, the developers did add a few new features. One of these new features, the Mimic system, allows players to transform their characters into the various NPCs met along the way. We here at iMore have tested out this new feature and have everything you need to know about Mimicking in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.

New to Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, the Mimic system allows you to play as various NPCs in the game. Once you obtain a specific character's Memory Crystal, you can Mimic them with one of your own characters, allowing them to look and sound like the NPC. The character needs to be from the same Tribe and have the same gender as the NPC they're Mimicking, and Mimicking only happens in Dungeons.

How to Mimic in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Once you have a Memory Crystal, you can Mimic that character by following these easy steps:

Open the Menu. Select Set Out. Select a character of the same Tribe and gender as the character whose Memory Crystal you wish to use. Select Mimic. Select the character you wish to Mimic. Select Confirm.

How to stop Mimicking in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

When you're done, you can follow these easy steps to turn back into your character:

Open the Menu. Select Set Out. Select the character you wish to return to normal. Select Cancel Mimicking.

And just like that, you'll have your character's face and voice back to normal.

Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

There are three ways to obtain Memory Crystals in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. Currently, we know of 21 Memory Crystals: eight obtained through DLC, nine through collecting Mog Stamps, and four from completing High Difficulty Dungeons.

DLC Memory Crystals