The video, posted to YouTube by DChannel, shows the latest, largest iPhone in all its glory. Guts and all.

It may not go on sale until Friday, September 20th but one iPhone 11 Pro Max has already been disassembled in the name of science. And in the process it confirmed a few things we've been hearing in recent days.

A recent TENAA filing told us that the iPhone 11 Pro Max would have a 3,969 mAh battery and sure enough we now know that is definitely the case. That's significantly larger than the iPhone XS Max's 3,174 mAh battery which explains the increase of a whole five hours battery life.

Rumors also had the new iPhone using a rectangular logic board rather than the L-shaped one of recent devices. We now know that is absolutely the case, with the new part laid out in the video. We also get a closer look at the new cameras, too.

Unfortunately for us the video is described in Vietnamese, but as the folks at 9to5Mac point out, it's only a matter of time before the iFixit team takes its own iPhone apart as well.