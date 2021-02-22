If you've been holding out on getting an M1 MacBook Pro to save some cash on a used one, now is the time to pull the trigger.

Apple has begun selling refurbished models of its M1 MacBook Pro on the company's Certified Refurbished website. Customers can save up to $230 on a refurbished M1 MacBook Pro, a great deal especially since the new laptops only launched in November of last year.

The models currently available on the Certified Refurbished store are as follows: