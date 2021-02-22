What you need to know
- Apple has begun selling its M1 MacBook Pro models on its Certified Refurbished webiste.
- Customers can enjoy savings of up to $230 on certain configurations.
If you've been holding out on getting an M1 MacBook Pro to save some cash on a used one, now is the time to pull the trigger.
Apple has begun selling refurbished models of its M1 MacBook Pro on the company's Certified Refurbished website. Customers can save up to $230 on a refurbished M1 MacBook Pro, a great deal especially since the new laptops only launched in November of last year.
The models currently available on the Certified Refurbished store are as follows:
- 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM in Space Gray and Silver - $1099
- 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM in Space Gray and Silver - $1269
Apple's Certified Refurbished program, as opposed to other "open box" or used items you might find at a third-party retailer, takes used products through an extensive process that make them indistinguisable to a new product. They also still come with new accessories like the charger and cable and enjoy the same warranty as new Apple products. It's truly one of the best-kept not-so-much secrets of the company.
You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems.1 All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.
You can check out all of the M1 MacBook models available on Apple's Certified Refurbished store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This original Apple rainbow logo sign could be yours for $12,000
Have you ever wanted a little piece of Apple history? Now is your chance, but it isn't going to be cheap.
Chip shortage to have 'limited impact' on iPhone supplier, says chair
Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way says it expects a global chip shortage to only have a "limited impact" on the company.
iPads and AirTags might be the only Apple announcements in March
A new snipper from Jon Prosser states that he has only heard about iPads and AirTags coming from Apple in March, suggesting there might not be anything else to look forward to.
Keep out the crumbs and dust with a keyboard cover for your MacBook Pro
Heard rumblings about the MacBook Pro keyboard being felled by nothing more than a speck of dust? It can happen, so grab one of these keyboard covers and protect your tech.