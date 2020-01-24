Flexibits has hinted at new features for its Fantastical 2 app over on Twitter!

The tweet, posted today, January 24 stated:

The new Fantastical is coming! We're very excited to reveal one of the new features:

The feature on the teaser page is called 'Work Together':

Working with others has never been easier. Fantastical takes the hassle out of planning events and coordinating invitees, allowing you to schedule complex events quickly and easily. Availability & Event Proposals Check contact availability and propose multiple event times. When scheduling an event with invitees, Fantastical lets you see your invitees' availability and automatically finds a time that works for everyone. Even better, you can send multiple event proposals to your invitees and Fantastical will automatically turn their responses into an event. No more back and forth emails or calls!

Now, there are some more features to be revealed, the next one due in a couple of day's time. However a few keen beans over on Twitter have taken a look at the HTML of the webpage, and it looks like some other features listed include tasks, interesting-calendars, weather and timezones. These are all unconfirmed of course, but you won't have to wait long to find out!

Fantastical 2 is one of our favorite calendar apps. It's an absolute workhorse that connects with iCloud, Exchange, Google, Yahoo and more, giving you one great big unified calendar.