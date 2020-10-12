Focused Work is already an app that a ton of people are using to try and stay focused while they're working and studying from home. The app recently received a big update that brings one important new feature in a brave new world of Home screen customization – iOS 14 Home screen widgets.

If you find yourself working from home but struggling to focus, you aren't alone. Working from home isn't for everyone, but with the situation the way it is right now we don't all have the choice of going into the office. That's where Focused Work has you covered.

For example, you can create a session for study, coding, or content writing tasks, with a structure of; a 5-minute planning stage, two 45-minute focused work stages, and a 10-minute break stage in the middle. The app will remind you to focus mid-session, and take a break to keep your mind fresh.

The new update, version number 1.1.1, brings not just one but three different widgets for your Home screen. All offering different ways to keep your focus where it needs to be, even while you're at home.

Widgets: Three types! Observe the current focus session timer, quickly start a favourite focus session, and see your productivity goal progress for today.

It isn't just about widgets, either. This update brings a couple of bug fixes that existing users might be pleased to see arrive, too.

Focus Sessions & Recent Sessions: Random duplications, causing crashes on either screen.

Strange crash on launch for some people updating from v1.0.1. Note to self - don't push production builds on a Friday night!

This update is now available for download from the App Store. Focused Work is free with in-app purchases available for those who want to unlock all of the "Pro" features.