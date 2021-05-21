A former Apple employee says they have solved a notorious iOS 14 notification issue... by buying a Samsung Galaxy A12.

First spotted by ZDNet, user 'StubbornPixie' took to the Apple Support Communities forum, where a massive iOS 14 text notification thread has now garnered 11,242 comments. First started in September of 2020, the initial question reads:

I am not getting sound notifications on text messages nor is the banner showing up on my locked screen. I have an iPhone 11 and just downloaded the latest iOS 14. Have reset my phone twice now. Please advise. Thank you.

The iOS 14 notification issue has plagued users the world over (including some of us at iMore) for months. One response from May 15 says that an email to Tim Cook and a "female from executive relations" led to testing and a response stating "it is Apple's position that it is a carrier issue." When asked how it could be a carrier issue "when it is happening all over the world" they received no answer.

It was following this comment that StubbornPixie, who says they were previously an Apple Customer relations employee, claimed they had found a novel solution:

Anyway - Just wanted to let everyone know that I finally I fixed my issue after 6 months of this nonsense. I bought a Samsung Galaxy A12 for $180. And I haven't missed a notification since. Is it the best phone ever? Nah. Is it functional? Yeah. Have I died from using it? Nah. Good enough. Good luck yall. I'll be following the thread on my new phone.

In a final note to Apple support StubbornPixie told the company that missed work notifications had cost them $600, before stating:

"I worked for Apple for 10 years in Customer Relations out of Austin, TX. This is embarrassing and I just had to buy a Samsung."