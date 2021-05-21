What you need to know
- A notorious iOS 14 notification bug has racked up more than 11,000 comments in Apple's support forum since September 2020.
- One former Apple employee has capped off the thread by revealing a novel solution to the problem.
- User 'StubbornPixie' says they fixed the issue by buying a Samsung Galaxy A12.
A former Apple employee says they have solved a notorious iOS 14 notification issue... by buying a Samsung Galaxy A12.
First spotted by ZDNet, user 'StubbornPixie' took to the Apple Support Communities forum, where a massive iOS 14 text notification thread has now garnered 11,242 comments. First started in September of 2020, the initial question reads:
I am not getting sound notifications on text messages nor is the banner showing up on my locked screen. I have an iPhone 11 and just downloaded the latest iOS 14. Have reset my phone twice now. Please advise. Thank you.
The iOS 14 notification issue has plagued users the world over (including some of us at iMore) for months. One response from May 15 says that an email to Tim Cook and a "female from executive relations" led to testing and a response stating "it is Apple's position that it is a carrier issue." When asked how it could be a carrier issue "when it is happening all over the world" they received no answer.
It was following this comment that StubbornPixie, who says they were previously an Apple Customer relations employee, claimed they had found a novel solution:
Anyway - Just wanted to let everyone know that I finally I fixed my issue after 6 months of this nonsense. I bought a Samsung Galaxy A12 for $180. And I haven't missed a notification since. Is it the best phone ever? Nah. Is it functional? Yeah. Have I died from using it? Nah. Good enough. Good luck yall. I'll be following the thread on my new phone.
In a final note to Apple support StubbornPixie told the company that missed work notifications had cost them $600, before stating:
"I worked for Apple for 10 years in Customer Relations out of Austin, TX. This is embarrassing and I just had to buy a Samsung."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Prince Harry and Oprah's mental health docuseries debuts on Apple TV+
"The Me You Can't See," a documentary about mental health and emotional well-being, has premiered on Apple's streaming service.
Do Nintendo fans even know what they want from amiibo?
Nintendo's amiibo have been popular since their debut all the way back in 2014. Their various methods of usage across several games have been a topic of contention, which begs the question: Where do fans draw the line?
Telegram founder says iOS is software from the Middle Ages
In a scathing attack on Apple, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has said that Apple's iOS software feels like being thrown back into the Middle Ages, and that iPhone users are digital slaves.
Keep that Apple Pencil 2 safe and sound in a case
Looking for the perfect case for your new Apple Pencil 2? Then look no further!