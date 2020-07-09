What you need to know
- Fujifilm has released a macOS version of its Fujifilm X Webcam software.
- It will let owners turn their X-series camera into a webcam for their Mac.
- It is compatible with macOS X Sierra through Catalina.
Fujifilm is the latest camera manufacturer to release software that lets you turn your high-end camera into a webcam for your Mac.
Fujifilm has released its software for Mac that enables its X-series mirrorless cameras to be used as high-quality webcams.
The Fujifilm X Webcam tool was initially released for Windows PCs in May. Fujifilm later said it would offer a Mac version in mid-July due to the "overwhelming response" of its customers when it released the app for PC.
Fujifilm is the latest manufacturer to get in on the Mac webcam action, following similar announcements by Canon and Panasonic. The 720p camera that ships with Apple's Mac range is frankly, an embarrassment. Driven likely by a rise in the number of people working and communicating remotely, these three camera manufacturers have given users the option to turn their cameras into a high-grade webcam.
Fujifilm's X Webcam software is now available as a free download for macOS. It will work on any Mac running macOS 10.12 (Sierra) through to macOS 10.15 (Catalina). It does not list compatibility for the beta of macOS Big Sur.
As noted, the software covers Fujifilm's X-series of cameras. The full list is as follows:
- GFX100
- GFX 50S
- GFX 50R
- X-H
- X-Pro3
- X-Pro2
- X-T4
- X-T3
- X-T2
Your camera needs to be connected to your Mac using a USB cable, and you'll need to quit X Acquire, CaptureOne, the Lightroom plugin, HS-V5, and X RAW studio whilst using it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
