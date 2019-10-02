If you're looking for a wireless charger for your iPhone that looks great sitting out on your desk, check out the Fuse Chicken GRAVITY TOUCH Wireless Charger. It's slim and it's just about the same size as an iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone 11 Pro. The charging surface is beautiful bamboo and the chamfered edges are upscale aluminum.

The Fuse Chicken GRAVITY TOUCH Wireless Charger is an elegant charging base made with sustainable bamboo and high-strength aluminum. The bamboo surface is smooth and has the Fuse logo engraved in it. The edges of the charger are chamfered, or angled at 45 degrees, for an elegant look and feel. This is a wireless charger you want on your desk or nightstand. It looks fabulous with just about any decor.

Sizewise, it's pretty similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone X, and iPhone XS. It measures 3.94-by-6.3-by-0.79 inches. This makes it easy to plop your phone down upon it; you don't have to guess where to place your phone to be sure it's lined up properly with the charging element. That said, I tried placing it at different angles, and that worked just fine too. A one-meter long USB Type-A charging cable is included, and it is built into the charger. You'll need to provide your own wall charger because none is included. A blue light glows when the charger is actively charging. I tested the charger with my iPhone in various cases, and it worked fine even with the thicker cases.

The Fuse Chicken GRAVITY TOUCH Wireless Charger looks amazing with any decor.

The Fuse Chicken GRAVITY TOUCH Wireless Charger offers 10W wireless fast charging, though in my experience it was still slower than plugging the iPhone into a wall charger via its Lightning port. Apple devices currently can only use 7.5W anyway. You can use the Fuse Chicken Gravity Touch Wireless Charger with any iPhone model from the iPhone 8 to the current models. You can also use it with any Qi-enabled smartphone or device.

If you prefer a wireless charger that stands up, Fuse Chicken also makes GRAVITY LIFT Wireless Charger. Or, go truly wireless with Fuse Chicken's Universal All-in-One Travel Charger, which also comes with travel adapters and charges your USB Type-A and USB Type-C devices.

Functional decor

Fuse Chicken GRAVITY TOUCH Wireless Charger: What I like

It's just plain beautiful. There are certainly cheaper wireless chargers out there that function just as well, but this one is much better looking. The chamfered aluminum edges complement the sustainable bamboo top portion. I can see this one going with just about any decor from clean and modern to warm and rustic. I like that the size and shape are so similar to the iPhone, making it easy to place your phone correctly for optimal charging.