This ESR iPhone charging stand is so cheap during Prime Day, I'm buying 3

I’m a big fan of MagSafe, Apple’s wireless charging standard that’s available on the iPhone 12 and above. Simply snap a phone to a MagSafe point and the iPhone will securely lock in place and charge.

I’ve got one for my car, one for my battery pack, and for the past several weeks, I’ve had one as a bedside stand thanks to ESR. I’ve spoken before about how an ESR stand reminded me of StandBy mode, a feature that debuted on iOS 17 in 2023. Being able to have my iPhone 15 Pro Max function as a smart alarm clock has become very useful. I can also charge my AirPods Pro 2, and, thanks to an optional attachment, charge my Apple Watch

I’ve become such a fan of this stand that I’m considering buying several of them to place around my home — from the kitchen to the bathroom. This way, I can watch YouTube on my iPhone in landscape mode wherever I am — whether I’m shaving or making food. With Prime Day in full swing, ESR has discounted this stand by 30% on Amazon, meaning you can buy it right now for $45.99 ! It’s this saving that’s tempting me to buy three more. If you don’t own this ESR stand, I strongly recommend you do.

Magnets!

Another benefit of this stand is Qi2 support. This is a newer wireless charging standard that restores power to an iPhone 12 and above at 15W, as long as these best iPhones are running iOS 17.4.

This means the stand can charge an iPhone from empty to 50% within 45 minutes. That’s just enough time to watch an episode of Severance to get ready for season 2 and have your phone with enough charge once the episode ends. At $45.99 , you’ll have a challenge to find a better stand for your Apple devices.