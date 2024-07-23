You'll never lose this wallet, the world's first to have Apple Find My support built in

Losing your wallet is nobody's idea of a good time, and trying to find it again can be an exercise in frustration. Sure, you can slide an AirTag into your wallet so you can locate it should it go missing, but that can be bulky and cumbersome. What you need is a wallet with Find My support built in.

The first classic wallet with such a feature is now available for order via Kickstarter with accessory maker ESR offering such a thing via a super early bird discount price of $38.

Despite support for Find My, the ESR wallet is still thin and lightweight while the tech hidden inside is rechargeable. Sure, charging your wallet might take some getting used to, but it's better than losing all your cards, right?

Found it!

ESR's Geo Wallet is Apple-certified which means it'll work as you'd expect when connected to the Find My app, with real-time location tracking available. There's even a built-in speaker so you can make your wallet sound off when trying to locate it.

Charging is handled via a MagSafe-like magnetic charging solution that will allow the battery to run for up to five months from just a two-hour charge. And unlike boring card-only wallets, this classic offering can house two ID cards, seven bank cards, 10 notes, and 15 coins just fine.

With a handy combination of a classic wallet and modern location-tracking technology, this ESR Geo Wallet could well be the one for you. You can back the Kickstarter now with shipping expected to begin in September. Seven color options are available so pick the one that you like best when placing that order.

