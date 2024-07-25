Pocket Cable is like a Swiss Army Knife for charging your USB-C iPhone
Don’t leave home without it!
Picture the scene — it’s 7pm, you’re the last person in the office, you’ve got an hour commute ahead of you aaaaaand… your iPhone is about to die, with no charger available to save it. With no iPhone-provided distraction between you and the armpit of your fellow commuter, that’s going to be a pretty sorry journey home.
If you’ve ever found yourself wishing you had a mini charger to keep with you at all times for situations just like this, turn your attention to Native Union’s new Pocket Cable. Designed to resemble an old Swiss Army Knife, it weaves a 6.5-inch USB-C cable into its housing, ready to be hung on a keychain so it’s always at your side.
Supporting 60W fast charging when connected to a compatible USB-C plug, it’ll get an iPhone 15 back to 50% battery life in around 30 minutes. With USB 2.0 transfer speeds, it’ll even let you move files around at a pinch, though it won’t be particularly speedy in that regard.
iPhone-to-iPhone charging
I’ve had the Pocket Cable for a few weeks now, and it’s been really useful. At just under 7cm in length and only weighing about 30g, it’s small enough to take everywhere with me without a second thought, and has been very handy for getting some extra juice into my iPhone 15 Pro from my M2 MacBook Air when I’m in a pinch.
Now, its size and design means this is a ‘bring-your-own-plug’ situation. But with the introduction of USB-C charging from an iPhone or iPad to another device, you’ll be in a good spot to top some juice up for your most important devices, or something like AirPods Pro 2.
Available now in black, ‘sandstone’ gray, ‘lemon’ yellow, slate green and an orangey ‘Oxyfire’, you can get the Pocket Cable directly from Native Union or retailers like Amazon at an RRP of $29.99.
Bottom line:
A compact, take-anywhere USB-C fast-charging cable, with built-in cable management.
