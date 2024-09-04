This gaming case could be the perfect accessory for your iPhone 16

If you've been wanting to play the best iPhone games without carrying a gaming controller around, this new case could be the answer to your woes.

Made by BitmoLab, GameBaby is a unique case that not only protects the best iPhones from drops and scratches but lets you play a bunch of games thanks to its built-in physical buttons. Simply slide out and flip the bottom half of the case, and after loading up retro gaming emulators such as Delta, you can use the physical buttons to play games — just as you would on a Nintendo Game Boy handheld.

The first 1,000 GameBaby cases are currently available for $19.99 each as an 'Early Bird' special, but once these are gone, the price will rise to $39.99. BitmoLab also notes that the GameBaby should work with iPhone 15 Pro Max and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets. However, with no confirmation on the upcoming iPhone yet, we may have to wait and see if the controller case works with the new iPhone once it's made available later this month.

What's rumored for iPhone 16?

With Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event days away, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup, there could be plenty of reasons to upgrade from your iPhone 13 or earlier handsets.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro’s display will be 6.3 inches, an increase of 6.1 inches from previous models — thanks to a thinner bezel this time. In addition, a new Capture button is rumored to feature on the right-hand side of every iPhone 16 device, making it easier to take photos and videos. This button might be pressure-sensitive too, which may enable users to focus on an object or take a series of photos in burst mode — depending on how hard the button is pressed.

The ultrawide lens is rumored to be getting a big 48MP upgrade, which could result in better-quality images. The 5x 120mm telephoto lens, currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is also expected to be coming to the iPhone 16 Pro as well as the 16 Pro Max later this month.

More from iMore