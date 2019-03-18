When you travel, especially internationally, it can be a hassle to bring all of the chargers and adapters you need in order to keep all of your electronics charged. With both a USB-A and USB-C port, the Fuse Chicken Universal All-in-One Travel Charger can replace many of the chargers you'd bring. Four travel adapters for outlets commonly used around the world are included: US, UK, Europe, and Australia. It's both a wall charger and a battery which can also charge your iPhone wirelessly.

The Fuse Chicken Universal All-in-One Travel Charger has both a USB-A for your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and older iPads and a USB-C port for the newer iPad Pros. You can use both ports at once for simultaneous two-device charging. Since the output is 18W, it's perfect for an iPad or iPad Pro. While the newer MacBooks do use a USB-C charger, a computer requires more power than that. You might be able to eke out a slow charge for your MacBook in a pinch, but it's not recommeded by Apple.

There are four travel adapter plugs included, which will work in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Before traveling, be sure to check which plug they use in the places where you're headed, because there are many other plug styles in the world that are not included with this charger. Not even every country in Europe uses the same plug. A small bag is included so you can keep all those plug adapters in one place.

Leave your iOS wall chargers, powerbank, wireless charger, and travel adapters at home.

The Fuse Chicken charger is a 10W wireless fast charger for all of the iPhones from the iPhone 8 up through the current models. Incidentally, it also works for the newer model Samsung phones. It is a 6700mAh powerbank, and it can be used as a wireless charger when it's not plugged in. This is nice to have on planes where you don't have access to an outlet. In my testing, I found that fully charged it quickly gave my iPhone XS one full charge, plus a tiny bit extra. A light on the front indicates how much battery power the travel charger has left, as a percentage. You can charge the battery two different ways: either plug it directly into the wall outlet, or plug in a USB-C cord that is plugged into a wall charger.

Great for travel

Fuse Chicken Universal All-in-One Travel Charger: What I like

I'll be bringing this on my next overseas trip. The Fuse Chicken Universal All-in-One Travel Charger includes the adapter that I will need there to charge charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPad Pro.

I like that it acts as a powerbank. That will be great for the long overseas flight, since I probably won't have access to any outlets on the plane.