A future Apple Watch is set to gain the same satellite communication capabilities as are rumored to be coming to this year's iPhone 14, according to a new report. While the feature won't allow satellite calls as such, it'll be designed for emergency use instead.

Rumors of an iPhone getting satellite functionality swirled before the iPhone 13 was announced and we're hearing all about it for the upcoming iPhone 14, too. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, says the same functionality is also penciled in for a future Apple Watch. Whether it will debut in this year's Apple Watch Series 8 remains to be seen.

Since reporting that the iPhone is gaining the feature, I've heard that the Apple Watch is also destined to get that functionality—either this year or in 2023. Whether it's on the iPhone or Apple Watch, the technology would provide an alternative to the Garmin inReach Explorer and SPOT, handheld satellite communicators with similar features.

Those similar features would include being able to send short emergency text messages when out of range of cellular signals, for example.

It should be noted that Apple is thought to have signed a deal with Globalstar, a company that has already bought 17 new satellites to help with an unnamed client that will require "continuous satellite services." It's thought that client is indeed Apple as it readies itself for the iPhone 14 and future Apple Watch requirement of satellites to talk to.

It isn't yet clear if this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will benefit from this new technology, although talk of a "ruggedized" Apple watch would potentially marry will with technology designed to help if you get lost at the top of a mountain. Such a feature would undoubtedly make it the best Apple Watch for explorers!