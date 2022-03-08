If you're in the mood for a look at some more games, get ready. GamesRadar announced on Tuesday that the Future Games Show Spring Showcase is on the way, with a presentation that'll feature over 40 games. While there's no specific titles mentioned yet, we do know from the Future Games Show Spring Showcase press release that there will be eight completely new games revealed during the event, with publishers Nacon and Frontier Foundry taking part during the show.

Given the range of new games and new looks at previously-revealed games, it's safe to say that whether you've grabbed a current-generation console, you're still using a last-generation machine or you've got a Nintendo Switch, there'll be some games for you present at the show.

"The Future Game Show is back for 2022 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi format experience showcasing the most exciting up and coming titles of 2022," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film at Future. "Join us as we reveal some incredible new games, chat to the developers behind the scenes, and take a first look at new exclusive gameplay from some of 2022's most hotly anticipated new releases."

If you want to watch the show live, you'll want to tune in on March 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is being broadcast across Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and on GamesRadar.