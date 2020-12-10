The Game Awards are going on right now and one of the first things announced was that Sephiroth will be joining the rest of the brawlers in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The teaser video showed Sephiroth appearing as a monstrous force in the sky as several Super Smash fighters including Sonic, Banjo-Kazooie, Kid Icarus, and Zelda looked on.

New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Once the seal breaks and Sephiroth appeares, Cloud Strife realizes who it is and runs in to clash against his nemesis. He gets there just in time to come to the aid of Mario who appears at first to be impaled on Sephiroth's extra large sword. We don't know exactly when Sephiroth will be released as a DLC fighter, but the video does say he will be coming in December 2020.

This means the one-winged fighter will be joining Min Min and Steve as the lastest DLC fighters. We'll keep our ears to the ground regarding any additional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates and will let you know if we learn anything more. Until then you can enjoy The Game Awards and learn who the winners are for the various award categories.