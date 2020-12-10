Better than Cyber Monday pricing! Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro right now

The Game Awards: Sephiroth comes to Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Cloud Strife's most dangerous nemesis is coming to Super Smash Bros.
Rebecca Spear

Sephiroth Super Smash Bros UltimateSource: The Game Awards (Screenshot)

What you need to know

  • The Game Awards are going on right now.
  • Sephiroth was announced as a new DLC Fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
  • He'll be joining the fight sometime in December.

The Game Awards are going on right now and one of the first things announced was that Sephiroth will be joining the rest of the brawlers in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The teaser video showed Sephiroth appearing as a monstrous force in the sky as several Super Smash fighters including Sonic, Banjo-Kazooie, Kid Icarus, and Zelda looked on.

Once the seal breaks and Sephiroth appeares, Cloud Strife realizes who it is and runs in to clash against his nemesis. He gets there just in time to come to the aid of Mario who appears at first to be impaled on Sephiroth's extra large sword. We don't know exactly when Sephiroth will be released as a DLC fighter, but the video does say he will be coming in December 2020.

This means the one-winged fighter will be joining Min Min and Steve as the lastest DLC fighters. We'll keep our ears to the ground regarding any additional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates and will let you know if we learn anything more. Until then you can enjoy The Game Awards and learn who the winners are for the various award categories.

