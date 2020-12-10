What you need to know
- The Game Awards are going on right now.
- Sephiroth was announced as a new DLC Fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- He'll be joining the fight sometime in December.
The Game Awards are going on right now and one of the first things announced was that Sephiroth will be joining the rest of the brawlers in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The teaser video showed Sephiroth appearing as a monstrous force in the sky as several Super Smash fighters including Sonic, Banjo-Kazooie, Kid Icarus, and Zelda looked on.
Once the seal breaks and Sephiroth appeares, Cloud Strife realizes who it is and runs in to clash against his nemesis. He gets there just in time to come to the aid of Mario who appears at first to be impaled on Sephiroth's extra large sword. We don't know exactly when Sephiroth will be released as a DLC fighter, but the video does say he will be coming in December 2020.
This means the one-winged fighter will be joining Min Min and Steve as the lastest DLC fighters. We'll keep our ears to the ground regarding any additional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates and will let you know if we learn anything more. Until then you can enjoy The Game Awards and learn who the winners are for the various award categories.
Perfect gift
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters DLC 2
More fighters for the roster
This DLC allows you to add more players to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So far only a few have been announced so it will be exciting to see what other players the DLC brings to the game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
