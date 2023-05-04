Apple Arcade just got over 20 new and remastered classic games

On May 4, Apple announced 20 games coming to its Apple Arcade subscription service, with some classics moving over to it with enhanced controls and 4K remastered graphics.

Developer Triband, who made 'WHAT THE GOLF?' and 'WHAT THE BAT?', is bringing a new entry in the series, 'WHAT THE CAR?' to the service, where you take control of an ever-transforming car that will fly, run, and catch a cold as you race it towards the finishing line.

For remastered games, Temple Run + arrives with support for game controllers, and graphics that will now look crystal clear on 4K televisions when playing on an Apple TV, while Playdead’s LIMBO+, a horror platformer, also comes with similar enhancements, ready to play on Mac, iPad, and iPhone too.

In its press release (opens in new tab) announcing the breadth of games coming to Apple Arcade, Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade said, “Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families.”

20 new games available to play right now

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Colouring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home - Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Insert coin to continue.. your subscription

With 20 brand-new games arriving on Apple Arcade, it only builds on what is finally becoming a service for most gamers. While some are still waiting for No Mans Sky to arrive on Mac and iPad since its announcement at WWDC in June 2022, there's plenty here to keep you busy until that arrives.

Seeing remastered games in this announcement is also a welcome surprise, as there have been a bunch of older games, such as Temple Run, that have been inconsistent when trying to run on certain devices in the past.

But efforts like this will only reinforce to both users and developers alike, that Apple does believe in games for its platforms, and will try to revive popular games from the past for a newer audience.

With not long to go until WWDC 2023 and constant rumors of Apple's VR headset, it will be interesting to see whether we'll see Apple Arcade showcased on this new product. But for now, playing Temple Run in 4K will satisfy a lot of Apple users.