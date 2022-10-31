The best-ever wireless controller is on sale a GameStop

Apple Arcade is always better with a controller - and they don't come better than the Xbox Elite Series 2. You'll currently save around $26 at GameStop if you're looking to grab one, which brings it down to a very reasonable $154. This isn't the lowest price that the controller has ever been, but it's a big saving on a feature-packed device with some premium additions - the box that will arrive at your door will be heavy with extra metal bits.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 controller $26 off

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 controller | $179 $154 at GameStop (opens in new tab) There's a lot more here than just a controller - there are metal paddles on the back, the d-pad is changeable for more, you guessed it, metal options, and the analog sticks can be swapped out for taller or shorter versions with different tops. This price isn't the lowest, but it's one that will still save you a lot of money.

You don't have to have an Xbox to use the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller - it'll connect up to almost any computer with a Bluetooth connection. Most importantly to us, it'll connect up really easily with any of the best Macs, letting you play your Apple Arcade games in the best way possible. It can also hook up to your best iPhone, or even your Apple TV 4K - and once you've got going, you won't be able to go back.

The Xbox Elite 2 controller is packed to the gills with cool features. There are paddles on the back that you can program to different inputs, letting you customize the controller. For FPS players you can shorten the activation distance of the analog triggers to improve trigger response time. The analog sticks can be swapped out too, for taller, shorter, and convex or concave options. There's even a case in the box to keep everything together when you're on the go.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch players, this isn't compatible - you'll want one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers instead. Don't forget that Black Friday is on the way too - these are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we think we can expect.