WWDC 2023: Everything you need to know

With the turn of 2023, a New Year is a chance to get excited about all things Apple. While we don’t know for certain when Apple will unveil the iPhone 15, or any of its upcoming new MacBooks this year, one thing that remains absolutely constant on the Apple calendar is its Worldwide Developer Conference.

WWDC is a chance for Apple to unveil the next iterations of its software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and beyond. While WWDC is primarily a developer-centric event with lots of workshops, intensive code explanations, and sessions, there is usually something for the average consumer to get excited about, and that might just be true more than most for 2023.

This year we’re expecting the usual slate of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and Home software updates, however, we’ve also been told that Apple’s virtual reality headset, Apple Reality Pro is close at hand. Whether or not we’ve already seen it by WWDC, or the conference is our first look at the device, WWDC 2023 is shaping up to be an absolute corker!

Apple hasn’t yet announced the date and time for WWDC. It is like Apple won’t do this until a few short weeks prior to the event. To give you an idea, WWDC 2022 took place on June 6, but wasn’t announced by Apple until May 24.

Looking back at Apple’s past schedules, we can clearly see that WWDC usually takes place during the first or second week of June. This means we’d expect WWDC to begin on either June 5 or June 12. The interesting stuff all happens on the first day. At its keynote, Apple will unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 9, and possibly some other goodies. It’s also when any hardware will be unveiled. The event usually runs for a few days after, but this is really for developers to try and get the best out of their apps and Apple’s software.

The main keynote usually kicks off at 10 am PT on the Monday, followed by the Platforms State of the Union at 1 pm. The Apple Design Awards usually follow later that day.

WWDC 23: Location and Event

After two years of remote, virtual events, WWDC 2022 was the first to feature an in-person element at Apple Park. Hundreds of developers and influencers were invited to Apple Park in order to watch a prepared keynote video and get hands-on with the new M2 MacBook Air.

This was the first physical Apple event post-pandemic, and given the seemingly stable situation and fairly relaxed measures around the virus, it seems very likely that Apple will be able to host another in-person event this year.

Apple might stick with a prepared video rather than a live presentation, as the quality of these has proven vastly superior to on-stage offerings since Apple was forced to take its events virtual. Last year Tim Cook and others made brief appearances, but all the meat of the announcements was made via video that was streamed worldwide at the same time.

WWDC 23: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 9, and other softwaresoftware

As per usual, we can expect Apple to unveil the next iteration of its major software platforms. That means we should see iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 9, and the next version of tvOS.

We haven't yet heard any leaks or rumors about what these individual software releases could include. However, we have heard more generally that Apple is putting nearly all of its 2023 effort into its rumored Apple Reality Pro VR headset at the expense of its mobile and Mac software. This means we could see a less feature-rich and heavy set of releases this year.

WWDC 23: 15-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and other possible hardware

Last year, we got to see Apple's new M2 MacBook Air, one of the company's best MacBooks in recent memory. Hardware isn't a mainstay at WWDC, and Apple doesn't always unveil new products. However, there are some possible new Macs in the pipeline that could make an appearance if they aren't unveiled at Apple's expected Spring event. That includes a new 15-inch MacBook Air, new M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pro models (14 and 16-inch), and a new Mac Pro (2023) rumored to feature the same design as the current model with Apple silicon.

Another new product could well steal the show at WWDC, even if it isn't released, as Apple enters its first brand new product market since it unveiled Apple Watch. Read on to find out more.

WWDC 23: Apple Reality Pro and Reality OS (rxOS)

Apple Reality Pro, the company's long-rumored VR headset, is reportedly coming out in the next six months. That means that we might get to see it before WWDC 2023, possibly at a Spring Apple event in March. However, there's always a chance Apple could unveil it at the developer conference itself.

More likely, it seems plausible that Apple would show off the hardware earlier in the year ahead of WWDC, where it can then focus on the 'Reality OS' rxOS software that will run on the fabled headset.

According to rumors and reports, this will include a heavy emphasis on video-conferencing and education, as well as integration for Apple's iOS App Store, meaning you'll be able to run all of Apple's best iPhone apps and games as 2D windows. Gaming is thought to be less of a heavy focus, which seems strange given this seems to be a favorite use case for VR headset users.

We don't have long to find out when Apple will host WWDC 2023 and what we can expect to see at the event. In the meantime, we've an exciting early year slate of products to look forward too. Stay tuned to iMore as we continue to update this page with all the latest leaks and rumors about WWDC 2023.