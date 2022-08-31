AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub review for Nintendo Switch: A compact dock for travel

Bottom line: With its small size, included cable, and ability to act as both a Switch dock and a charger, the AceFast PD Charging Hub is a great accessory for any tech owner.

Whenever I go on a trip my Nintendo Switch OLED comes with me. While the majority of my time is spent playing in handheld mode, there are times like at family reunions where I want to connect it to a TV for multiplayer sessions. It's in situations like these that I don't like bringing the official Switch dock with me. The plastic casing is somewhat fragile, not to mention that the device takes up a lot of room.

That's why I always bring a small docking and charging device with me whenever I travel. I spent the last two weeks testing the AceFast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub with my Switch OLED and found it to be a helpful little device that doesn't take up too much room and works beautifully.

AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub: Price and availability

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

The AceFast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub has an MSRP of $49.99 and can be purchased from Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart. While not the lowest-priced device of its kind on the market, it is priced well for what it offers. In addition to the main charger hub, the box includes a manual as well as a 5.9-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. You'll need to supply your own HDMI cable separately, though.

AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub: What's good

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

As with many other charger hubs out there, AceFast A19 is rather small and can fit in the palm of my hand. The outlet prongs swing out or fold into the device, to make it easier to transport without worrying about damaging anything. I can easily slip it into my comically small pockets on my women's jeans or place it in a backpack without having to make space for it.

AceFast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub: Specs Category Specs Total output 65W Max PD charging Yes Ports USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI Cable 5.9-foot USB-C Video transmission 4K/60Hz Transmission speed 10Gbps

During my testing, I used the PD fast charging to juice up my iPad, Nintendo Switch, and a few other devices. As always, the time it takes to charge something up depends on the device that's connected to it, but it always worked quickly and didn't give me any connection issues.

Having the USB 3.0 port indicated by the blue opening was a really nice aspect of this charger hub since some others are still using the older version. It worked with more of my devices, including ones that only work with USB 3.0, and I appreciated having that faster transfer rate that I could rely on. As with the USB-C port, the USB 3.0 port didn't give me any issues when connecting to my laptop, iPad, Switch Pro Controller, Elgato capture card, or other devices.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

While testing the docking capability of the AceFast A19, I plugged my Nintendo Switch OLED into the device and then connected it to my TV with an HDMI cable. The image quality came through really well and I didn't feel any delays as I played my games. The Acefast A19 takes up far less room than the official Switch dock, but I found that I needed to place my console someplace safe as it felt less protected than when in the official dock.

The Switch does get charged up while displaying on a TV so I don't have to worry about the Switch running out of juice while connected. Additionally, the Switch charges in handheld mode, but if the AceFast detects a monitor or TV from the HDMI cable then the Switch screen automatically turns off and the game will show up on the connected display.

AceFast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub: What's not good

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

I don't have any huge problems with the AceFast A19. It would have been nicer if a small carrying bag that could hold the A19 and the USB-C cable had been included in the packaging, but the lack isn't anything to complain about.

Additionally, while not a huge negative it's important to note that when plugged into an outlet, the AceFast partially covers the second opening. So I'm not able to use the other half of the outlet when this is in place. It would have been more convenient if the A19 didn't do this, but it might not be a massive problem overall depending on what you need.

AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub: Competition

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

There are several third-party Switch docking stations and charger hubs out there that satisfy a number of different needs. If you're specifically looking to get one for Nintendo Switch, then you should look into the Unitek Switch Docking Station. It provides a little kickstand to keep your console held upright and has a button that lets you Switch between TV and handheld modes. Plus, it offers an Ethernet port for a stronger internet connection than just Wi-Fi.

There's also the Genki Covert Dock, which is very similar to AceFast A19 in design but comes with a global adapter set so you can use it in just about any country. It also offers a right-angle USB-C cable, which I find very convenient.

AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

You should buy this if...

You want a compact accessory.

You want something that can charge devices very quickly.

You're looking for a more durable dock than the official Switch one.

You should not buy this if...

You're looking for something that won't take up more than one outlet opening.

You want a device with more than two ports.

You'd prefer a docking station that props the Switch up.

Overall, the AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is a great accessory for any tech owner. The PD fast charging allows me to quickly charge up as many as two items at a time. It's small, making it easy to travel with. Not to mention the compact shape with a pivoting plug is less likely to get damaged than the official Nintendo Switch dock. The included 5.9-inch braided USB-C to USB-C cable also feels durable without being too stiff, which allows me to bend it wherever I need to.

Everything is easy to set up and the image quality was excellent with no delays when outputting the Switch to a TV. Since I plan on using this device when traveling, it would have been nice if a carrying bag of some sort had been included that could hold both the A19 and the USB-C cable, but that's easy enough to fix.

If, like most people, you own more than one device that needs to be recharged regularly or need to present a display from one device to a monitor or TV then this simple little accessory will be a great help.