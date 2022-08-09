Monster Hunter Rise continues to be loved from players, no matter which generation of Monster Hunter they started with. With the new paid DLC expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, comes new locales, new monsters, and returning fan favorites from older games, like Gore Magala and Espinas.

Capcom recently announced the first Digital Event for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, where it plans to disclose what new monsters and events would take place within the expansion's roadmap.

If you missed the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event, don't worry! You can watch the whole thing below:

Here's everything announced in the August 2022 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event:

New monsters

(Image credit: Capcom)

After reaching Master Rank 10, Hunters can face four new monsters: Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, Gold Rathalos, and Silver Rathian.

Lucent Nargacuga, which was first seen in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate in 2013, can be found in a new locale called the Forlorn Arena, and can disappear using its fur to refract moonlight, similar to the Elder Dragon Chameleos.

Seething Bazelgeuse has explosive scales that are constantly activated, making it much more dangerous than its base variant. It can go into a powerful "seething" state, where it spreads explosive scales across the hunting area.

Gold Rathalos and Silver Rathian can both go into a powerful Incandescent state, where they become more aggressive and powerful in their attacks. This time around, they have new moves for Hunters to learn and dodge.

The armor sets forged from these monster parts have all-new skills, allowing for deeper customization and new ways to play.

Anomaly quests and the Anomaly Research Lab

(Image credit: Capcom)

After raising your Master Rank to 10, players can take on Anomaly Quests. Here, the Qurio which have a symbiotic relationship with Malzeno are affecting other monsters, making them frenzied. Materials obtained from Anomaly Quests can be used to upgrade weapons to be even stronger.

Currently, players can engage in quests up to A4★ quests, which unlock at Master Rank 50. Starting tomorrow, players can tackle expanded Anomaly Quests. A5★ Rank Anomaly Quests are now available, featuring monsters like Lunagaron.

A5★ Anomaly Quests are unlocked through the new Anomaly Investigations, which have a set level. As the level increases, monsters become stronger, and rewards become more plentiful. The quest conditions, target monster, locale, and number of players is random each time, offering a new level of challenge.

Special materials for upgrades are available exclusively within these quests. Not only that, but these rewards can be used to upgrade specific stats like Attack and Affinity for your gear and weapons, making your equipment more dynamic and reflective of your play style.

Bahari the Scientist operates the new Anomaly Research Lab, where items gained in Anomaly Investigations can be exchanged for Investigation Coins, which can be used in Qurious Crafting. The level cap, quest rewards, and available monsters will expand with each new update.

Weekly event quests

These new quests offer new cosmetics and communication features, starting on August 18. New Event Quests are planned for every week, offering tons of new content for players who just want more hunting goodness.

New, more difficult quests called Dual Threats are also being added, featuring two difficult monsters like Gold Rathalos and Silver Rathian.

To receive Event Quests, head to the Courier in either Kamura Village or Elgado and select "Add-on Content".

New DLC

(Image credit: Capcom)

New DLC is coming to the game, in the form of cosmetic items, background music, Hunter voices, and more. Players can purchase the Fiorayne layered armor set, no matter what body type they choose, for example. Her voice is also available for purchase, allowing players to truly channel the great knight.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The first free title update releases tomorrow, on August 10, 2022.