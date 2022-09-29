Fire Emblem Engage: All characters (so far), plot, and everything you need to know

After the rousing success of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, it's exciting to hear that yet another Fire Emblem game is coming to Nintendo Switch. This time, the game looks a whole lot different with a far more vibrant color palette. There is a completely new cast of characters as well as the return of classic warriors from the franchise. The strategic combat style the series is known for also makes a return, but with some interesting new mechanics.

Fire Emblem Engage: Plot

Engage takes place on the land of Elyos, which was once under attack by the powerful Fell Dragon. However, this enemy was defeated and sealed away by warriors who used the powers of heroes from the past.

Now, the Fell Dragon once again threatens peace on Elyos and it's up to a mysterious character who has been asleep for one thousand years to band together with current-day fighters to stop this menace. Along the way, this hero will use special Emblem Rings to take on powers from historic warriors.

Fire Emblem Engage: Protagonist

The main hero of Fire Emblem Engage is hard to miss as they sport a mixture of blue and red hair. This character's name is Alear and players choose if they are either male or female.

In a somewhat Breath of the Wild-like beginning, Engage starts with Alear learning that they have been asleep for one thousand years. It turns out they are also a Divine Dragon, which in past Fire Emblem games is a class that can transform into a dragon in order to attack foes.

Fire Emblem Engage: Emblem Rings

During the course of the Engage, Alear will collect Emblem Rings, which allows the protagonist to join his power with an iconic hero from a past Fire Emblem game. This is similar to a mechanic found in the vastly popular mobile game, Fire Emblem Heroes.

Fire Emblem Engage: Characters

There are a number of new characters in Fire Emblem Engage as well as returning characters. We'll continue to add to this list as we learn more. Characters are listed in alphabetical order. Any returning characters from past games, or Emblems, are indicated with an (*) asterisk.

Character Alear Main protagonist, known as the Divine Dragon, who has split red and blue hair. They can either be male or female. Alfred Little is known about this character at this time. Anna A recurring character in the FE franchise who has red hair. Her role in this game is not known yet. Byleth* (male) The main protagonist from Three Houses who is adept with the sword. Celica* A Priestess who was one of two protagonists in Gaiden and its remake Shadows of Valentia. Céline A woman who specializes in magic. Chloé Little is known about this character at this time. Citrinne Little is known about this character at this time. Clan A young man who is brother to Framme. Little else is known about this character at this time. Corrin* (female) A Nohr Princess who fights with a sword and first appeared in Fates. Eirika* The main character from The Sacred Stones who wields a sword and made an appearance in Awakening DLC. Etie Little is known about this character at this time. Framme She is a starting Monk class and joins the main protagonist along with her brother, Clan. Ike* A gifted swordsman who has been in several FE games starting with Path of Radiance. Leif* A Prince and sword wielder that first appeared as a protagonist in Genealogy of the Holy War. Lucina* Yet another powerful sword wielder who first appeared in Awakening. She has been in several FE games since. Lyn* She and her sword first appeared in The Blazing Blade as the main protagonist and have since been in several other entries. Louis Little is known about this character at this time. Marth* A blue-haired sword fighter who was the protagonist in the very first FE game. Micaiah* A powerful mage who first appeared in as one of two protagonists in Radiant Dawn. Roy* Roy was the presumptive heir and main protagonist in The Binding Blade. He has since appeared in several FE games. Sigurd* A spear-wielder and horse rider who first appeared as the protagonist in Genealogy of the Holy War. Vander An older Paladin and Dragon Guardian who took care of Alear while the protagonist slept.

Fire Emblem Engage: Gameplay

The latest installment in the series uses the turn-based strategic combat that the franchise is known for. Players can move their characters around on a map to fight with enemies. Once enemies are close enough, their stats help determine the outcome of the battle. You'll need to decide where best to place your troops and take advantage of any fighting or supporting perks they might have.

The main character, Alear, is a Divine Dragon. In past games, Divine Dragons could change into their dragon forms on the battlefield and attack. This is likely the case in Engage as well, which will provide come interesting combat opportunities.

With how vibrant the game is and the rich colors it uses, it will really look good when played on Switch OLED.

Fire Emblem Engage: Is there romance?

It's unclear at this time if a romance mechanic is in Engage. However, it's very likely given that the last few Fire Emblem games, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, allowed the player to get involved in a relationship.

If nothing else, we're sure there will be plenty of jokes about the lead character collecting rings and the title of the game being called Engage. It's too easy to miss.

Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition

In addition to the standard edition of Engage, the Divine Edition has also been revealed. This collector's set includes a copy of the game, a steelbook case, some art cards, an art book, and a poster. It sells for $99.99, but hasn't become available in the U.S. as of the time of this writing.

Fire Emblem Engage is set to release on January 20, 2023. Preorders are currently available for the standard edition.

Engaging battles

Engage looks like it's going to be very different from Three Houses, which was the best-selling Fire Emblem game of all time and one of the best Nintendo Switch games to come out so far. The vibrant coloring and exciting hair of the main protagonist already give this entry a very different feel from its predecessors.

We'll keep our eyes out and will update this page with everything you need to know about this upcoming game. It will be exciting to see if any other Emblems make their way onto the list of characters.