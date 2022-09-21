Logitech announces G CLOUD handheld for mobile streaming: All specs and info

Logitech has revealed the new G CLOUD handheld, which was made in partnership with NVIDIA and Microsoft.

Services like Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia GeForce NOW can easily be accessed from included tiles on the interface.

It supports Android and offers both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

The G CLOUD launches in October 2022 with an MSRP of $349 USD.

These days, there are hundreds if not thousands of mobile gaming controllers on the market, like the Razer Kishi V2 or Backbone One. Each one is vying for the coveted position of the best gaming choice. Today, Logitech changes the scene by revealing the G CLOUD handheld, which boasts the usual joysticks and buttons, a 7-inch IPS display, and also offers integration with Xbox Game Pass (xCloud), Google Play Store, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Steam Link, and more through tiles on the system's interface.

Focused as a handheld gaming device, the design looks very similar to the Switch Lite, Nintendo's handheld-only version of the Switch that doesn't offer removable Joy-Con controllers. However, the dimensions show that Logitech's upcoming system will be slightly larger than Nintendo's largest current-gen console, the Switch OLED.

The Logitech G CLOUD handheld is slated to launch in the U.S. and Canada sometime in October with an MSRP of $349 USD. During a briefing, which iMore attended, it was explained that this handheld should find its way on many major retailer shelves and eventually launch globally.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Category Spec Display 7-inch IPS multi-touch screen with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android 11 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octacore CPU 2.3 GHz RAM LPDDR4x 4GB Storage UFS 64 GB, microSD expandable storage slot Sense & Feedback Haptics, 3D Gyroscope, Light sensor Battery life Up to 12 in-use hours (medium volume and brightness), Up to 830 hours of standby Ports USB-C x 1, 3.5mm audio jack x 1 Pre-installed apps Google GMS (with Google Play), Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Xbox, Steam Link Dimensions 10.1 x 4.6 x 1.29 inches Weight 1.02 pounds

That $349 price tag is on the steep side making this device cost as much as a Switch OLED and only about $50 less than the lowest-priced Valve Steam Deck, which starts at $399. Nintendo and Valve both take cuts from the games purchased on their systems, which means that they don't have to charge as much for their devices. This probably accounts for the higher price of the G CLOUD which acts more like a tablet with buttons that can access services rather than a specific gaming company's game portal.

To protect the G CLOUD, Logitech will be revealing a specific handheld case in the future, but the price for this protective accessory is yet unknown.

While it offers several impressive specs, it's worth noting that the Logitech G CLOUD does not work with iOS, nor does it offer LTE for 4G or 5G. Similar to the previously mentioned Nintendo Switch, it is intended mostly as a WiFi gaming device that you can use from home.