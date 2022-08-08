New Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct coming this week

What you need to know

Splatoon 3 is an upcoming third-person shooter coming to Nintendo Switch.

A Nintendo Direct presentation focused on Splatoon 3 is coming on Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Direct will be around 30 minutes long.

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to launch on Sep. 9, 2022.

Splatoon 3 is just a month away, and Nintendo is preparing to show off even more about the game.

Nintendo announced on Monday that a Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct presentation is coming on Aug. 10, 2022. at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. This presentation will be around 30 minutes long, and is entirely focused on updates for the game. You'll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct at the YouTube link below:

Splatoon 3 is keeping the third-person Inkling and Octoling gameplay that fans have come to love over the last two entries in the series, with returning gameplay modes like Salmon Run.

For anyone that somehow still doesn't have a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is also introducing a Nintendo Switch OLED model themed after Splatoon 3. This console will be launching shortly before the game it's inspired by, with a scheduled release date of Aug. 26, 2022. For anyone that already has a Switch but still wants some Splatoon 3 extras outside of the game, there'll also be a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller themed after the game.

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to arrive on Sep. 9, 2022. Like many other big Nintendo first-party titles, it'll be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.