Pokémon Scarlet and Violet picnic guide: Sandwich ingredients, Sparkling Power, and more
Sandwiches can make it easier to find Eggs or bump into Shiny Pokemon.
Every Pokémon region has its own specialty food, and the Paldea region featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no different. In generation nine, players participate in the Paldean ritual of sandwich making, which is sure to keep you sated after a long day of Pokémon hunting. Here's everything you need to know about sandwiches and their mysterious powers!
Where to get sandwiches
Sandwiches can be obtained in one of two ways: by purchasing them or making them yourself. Sandwiches can be purchased at the chain sandwich store called Every Wich Way, which offers a wide variety of sandwiches for players to dine on.
Just like with most things you buy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, sandwiches can be purchased with either cash or LP. If you're short on either, interact with Tera Raid dens to get some free LP!
How to make a sandwich
Making a sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as simple as starting a picnic. After enrolling in your game's respective academy, you gain access to a picnic table.
Here's how to make a sandwich during a picnic:
- Press X to open up the Menu.
- Select "Picnic" in the Main Menu on the right.
- Interact with the picnic table by pressing A.
- Select "Make a sandwich".
- Choose a sandwich recipe and confirm with A.
- Choose a sandwich pick and confirm with A
- Pick up your ingredients by pressing and holding A to grab them. Any condiments will be smeared on the bread automatically.
- To place your ingredients on your sandwich bread, move them with the Left stick and release A to drop them. Do not let your ingredients go before you're ready to place them!
- After all the ingredients have been placed, press and hold A to grab your bread, move it with the Left stick and place it with A.
- Press and hold A to grab your sandwich pick, move it with the Left stick and place it with A. The placement of your pick does not matter, so long as it's on the bread.
- Behold your creation and enjoy!
Note that picnics can only be set up out in the wild! You can't set up a table in the middle of a city or near too many people, as that would be quite rude. Steep inclines are also an inopportune place to set up picnics, as the game warns that all your food could roll off the table.
How to get sandwich recipes
Your journey as a sandwich artist is directly tied to the Path of Legends, where the player has to fight and defeat different Titans scattered across Paldea. There are five Titans in all, each with different types.
Not only does the Path of Legends help you upgrade your legendary Pokémon's travel abilities, but it helps unlock sandwich recipes as well! Head to Every Wich Way and talk to the man to the right of the store clerk whenever you've defeated a Titan, and you may just get some hot new recipes.
How to obtain sandwich ingredients
Buying food is great and all, but if you're short on cash, nothing beats a homemade sandwich. You'll receive ingredients from time to time from traveling picnickers, but there are several stores where you can purchase ingredients for sandwiches as well.
Players can go to either an Artisan Bakery for standard ingredients or, if they're willing to splurge on some ingredients, to Deli Cioso. Each of these establishments offers a different selection of ingredients for all your sandwich needs.
Here's a list of all sandwich ingredients you can buy at Artisan Bakeries:
- Ham
- Lettuce
- Onion
- Mayonnaise
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Salt
- Pepper
- Butter
- Cream Cheese
- Jam
- Olive Oil
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Whipped Cream
Here's a list of all sandwich ingredients you can buy at Deli Cioso:
- Egg
- Potato Salad
- Chorizo
- Bacon
- Potato Tortilla
- Prosciutto
- Cucumber
- Avocado
- Red Onion
- Hamburger
- Smoked Filet
- Watercress
- Vinegar
- Chili Sauce
- Basil
- Green Bell Pepper
- Red Bell Pepper
- Yellow Bell Pepper
What are Meal Powers?
Sandwiches aren't just for show, either — they also grant you some pretty sweet buffs! These are called Meal Powers and can do anything from helping you find items to increasing your odds of finding Shiny Pokémon. The Meal Powers are specific to certain types of Pokémon and items, which makes it much easier to locate specific types of Pokémon that you need for your team.
Here is a list of all the Meal Powers:
|Meal Power
|Effects
|Header Cell - Column 2
|Egg Power
|Decreases time needed for Eggs to spawn and walking distance needed to hatch Eggs
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Catching Power
|Increases likelihood of catching a Pokémon
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Exp. Point Power
|Increases experience points gained
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Item Drop Power
|Increases item drop rates
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Raid Power
|Increases raid rewards
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Title Power
|Increases likelihood of finding Pokémon with titles
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Sparkling Power
|Increases likelihood of finding shiny Pokémon
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Humungo Power
|Increases likelihood of finding large Pokémon
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Teensy Power
|Increases likelihood of finding small Pokémon
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Encounter Power
|Increases likelihood of finding Pokémon with specific typing
|Row 9 - Cell 2
How to boost shiny odds with sandwiches
After beating the game, players get access to five-star Tera Raids. One perk of five-star raids is that players can earn Herba Mystica, the same kind of herb eaten by Titans in the Path of Legends.
Different kinds of Herba Mystica, when combined with a certain ingredient, can grant players increased odds of finding a shiny Pokémon of a specific type.
Here is a list of the Pokémon types boosted by specific Herba Mystica:
|Sandwhich type boost
|Ingredient
|Herba Mystica
|Normal
|Chorizo
|Salty x2
|Fire
|Basil
|Sweet x1, Salty x1
|Water
|Cucumber
|Salty x2
|Grass
|Lettuce
|Salty x1, Sour x1
|Electric
|Yellow Bell Pepper
|Saltyx1, Spicy x1
|Ice
|Klawf Stick
|Salty x2
|Fighting
|Pickles
|Salty x2
|Poison
|Noodles
|Salty x2
|Ground
|Ham
|Salty x2
|Flying
|Prosciutto
|Salty x2
|Psychic
|White Onion
|Salty x2
|Bug
|Cherry Tomato
|Salty x2
|Rock
|Jalapeno
|Salty x2
|Ghost
|Red Onion
|Sweet x1, Salty x1
|Dark
|Smoked Fillet
|Sweet x1, Salty x1
|Dragon
|Avocado
|Salty x2
|Steel
|Hamburger
|Sweet x1, Salty x1
|Fairy
|Tomatoes
|Salty x2
Lettuce make food!
From curry in Pokémon Sword and Shield to masalas in Pokémon Sun and Moon, every Pokémon game has its culinary specialty. The buffs players can get from making sandwiches are incredibly helpful, and increasing your Shiny odds is a pretty sweet bonus. Experiment and see what kind of wacky sandwiches you can create!
Pokémon Scarlet
In the first open-world Pokémon game, players can take a journey through a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula. Pokémon Scarlet features the legendary Pokémon Koraidon, whose name is reminiscent of the Japanese word "ancient". What secrets can you uncover?
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab)
Pokémon Violet
Pokémon Violet is Scarlet's counterpart, featuring Professor Turo and Miraidon, whose name strikes a similar resemblance to the Japanese word for "future". Players can traverse the world alongside friends in this gorgeous Nintendo Switch game.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab)