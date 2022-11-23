Pokémon Scarlet and Violet picnic guide: Sandwich ingredients, Sparkling Power, and more

Every Pokémon region has its own specialty food, and the Paldea region featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no different. In generation nine, players participate in the Paldean ritual of sandwich making, which is sure to keep you sated after a long day of Pokémon hunting. Here's everything you need to know about sandwiches and their mysterious powers!

Where to get sandwiches

Sandwiches can be obtained in one of two ways: by purchasing them or making them yourself. Sandwiches can be purchased at the chain sandwich store called Every Wich Way, which offers a wide variety of sandwiches for players to dine on.

Just like with most things you buy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, sandwiches can be purchased with either cash or LP. If you're short on either, interact with Tera Raid dens to get some free LP!

How to make a sandwich

Making a sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as simple as starting a picnic. After enrolling in your game's respective academy, you gain access to a picnic table.

Here's how to make a sandwich during a picnic:

Press X to open up the Menu.

to open up the Menu. Select " Picnic " in the Main Menu on the right.

" in the Main Menu on the right. Interact with the picnic table by pressing A.

Select " Make a sandwich ".

". Choose a sandwich recipe and confirm with A.

Choose a sandwich pick and confirm with A

Pick up your ingredients by pressing and holding A to grab them. Any condiments will be smeared on the bread automatically.

to grab them. Any condiments will be smeared on the bread automatically. To place your ingredients on your sandwich bread, move them with the Left stick and release A to drop them. Do not let your ingredients go before you're ready to place them!

and to drop them. Do not let your ingredients go before you're ready to place them! After all the ingredients have been placed, press and hold A to grab your bread, move it with the Left stick and place it with A.

and place it with Press and hold A to grab your sandwich pick, move it with the Left stick and place it with A . The placement of your pick does not matter, so long as it's on the bread.

to grab your sandwich pick, move it with the and place it with . The placement of your pick does not matter, so long as it's on the bread. Behold your creation and enjoy!

Note that picnics can only be set up out in the wild! You can't set up a table in the middle of a city or near too many people, as that would be quite rude. Steep inclines are also an inopportune place to set up picnics, as the game warns that all your food could roll off the table.

How to get sandwich recipes

Your journey as a sandwich artist is directly tied to the Path of Legends, where the player has to fight and defeat different Titans scattered across Paldea. There are five Titans in all, each with different types.

Not only does the Path of Legends help you upgrade your legendary Pokémon's travel abilities, but it helps unlock sandwich recipes as well! Head to Every Wich Way and talk to the man to the right of the store clerk whenever you've defeated a Titan, and you may just get some hot new recipes.

How to obtain sandwich ingredients

Buying food is great and all, but if you're short on cash, nothing beats a homemade sandwich. You'll receive ingredients from time to time from traveling picnickers, but there are several stores where you can purchase ingredients for sandwiches as well.

Players can go to either an Artisan Bakery for standard ingredients or, if they're willing to splurge on some ingredients, to Deli Cioso. Each of these establishments offers a different selection of ingredients for all your sandwich needs.

Here's a list of all sandwich ingredients you can buy at Artisan Bakeries:

Ham

Lettuce

Onion

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

Mustard

Salt

Pepper

Butter

Cream Cheese

Jam

Olive Oil

Cheese

Yogurt

Whipped Cream

Here's a list of all sandwich ingredients you can buy at Deli Cioso:

Egg

Potato Salad

Chorizo

Bacon

Potato Tortilla

Prosciutto

Cucumber

Avocado

Red Onion

Hamburger

Smoked Filet

Watercress

Vinegar

Chili Sauce

Basil

Green Bell Pepper

Red Bell Pepper

Yellow Bell Pepper

What are Meal Powers?

Sandwiches aren't just for show, either — they also grant you some pretty sweet buffs! These are called Meal Powers and can do anything from helping you find items to increasing your odds of finding Shiny Pokémon. The Meal Powers are specific to certain types of Pokémon and items, which makes it much easier to locate specific types of Pokémon that you need for your team.

Here is a list of all the Meal Powers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Meal Power Effects Header Cell - Column 2 Egg Power Decreases time needed for Eggs to spawn and walking distance needed to hatch Eggs Row 0 - Cell 2 Catching Power Increases likelihood of catching a Pokémon Row 1 - Cell 2 Exp. Point Power Increases experience points gained Row 2 - Cell 2 Item Drop Power Increases item drop rates Row 3 - Cell 2 Raid Power Increases raid rewards Row 4 - Cell 2 Title Power Increases likelihood of finding Pokémon with titles Row 5 - Cell 2 Sparkling Power Increases likelihood of finding shiny Pokémon Row 6 - Cell 2 Humungo Power Increases likelihood of finding large Pokémon Row 7 - Cell 2 Teensy Power Increases likelihood of finding small Pokémon Row 8 - Cell 2 Encounter Power Increases likelihood of finding Pokémon with specific typing Row 9 - Cell 2

How to boost shiny odds with sandwiches

After beating the game, players get access to five-star Tera Raids. One perk of five-star raids is that players can earn Herba Mystica, the same kind of herb eaten by Titans in the Path of Legends.

Different kinds of Herba Mystica, when combined with a certain ingredient, can grant players increased odds of finding a shiny Pokémon of a specific type.

Here is a list of the Pokémon types boosted by specific Herba Mystica:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Endgame Shiny Sandwich ingredients Sandwhich type boost Ingredient Herba Mystica Normal Chorizo Salty x2 Fire Basil Sweet x1, Salty x1 Water Cucumber Salty x2 Grass Lettuce Salty x1, Sour x1 Electric Yellow Bell Pepper Saltyx1, Spicy x1 Ice Klawf Stick Salty x2 Fighting Pickles Salty x2 Poison Noodles Salty x2 Ground Ham Salty x2 Flying Prosciutto Salty x2 Psychic White Onion Salty x2 Bug Cherry Tomato Salty x2 Rock Jalapeno Salty x2 Ghost Red Onion Sweet x1, Salty x1 Dark Smoked Fillet Sweet x1, Salty x1 Dragon Avocado Salty x2 Steel Hamburger Sweet x1, Salty x1 Fairy Tomatoes Salty x2

Lettuce make food!

From curry in Pokémon Sword and Shield to masalas in Pokémon Sun and Moon, every Pokémon game has its culinary specialty. The buffs players can get from making sandwiches are incredibly helpful, and increasing your Shiny odds is a pretty sweet bonus. Experiment and see what kind of wacky sandwiches you can create!

