Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED model announced

What you need to know:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the second games in the mainline series on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Nintendo recently announced a themed Nintendo Switch OLED model, featuring the legendaries and starters on the dock and console.

The system is set to release on November 4, 2022.

After a new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon games, Nintendo has also announced a new Nintendo Switch OLED model to complement Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's release.

Have a peek at the #NintendoSwitch - OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet Edition system, arriving on 11/4!It includes a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers! pic.twitter.com/HlJpFBsKBASeptember 7, 2022 See more

The system features orange and purple as its primary colors, reminiscent of the Naranja and Uva Academy that the player character attends during the game's main story. Players can see the flagship legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, on the system's white dock, as well as the three starter Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on the back of the console itself.

(Image credit: iMore)

At the suggested retail price of $349.99 USD, Nintendo announced that the console will release ahead of the games' launch on November 4, 2022. The console does not include the retail versions of the game, whose release date is set to November 18, 2022.

As for availability, Nintendo has announced that it will appear in select stores and the My Nintendo Store, though no specificities of said "select stores" has been revealed at the time of writing.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model itself offers a superior handheld experience, with its seven-inch OLED screen that is sure to make the game's colors pop. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as it becomes available for sale.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Scarlet In the first open-world Pokémon game, players can take a journey through a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula. Pokémon Scarlet features the legendary Pokémon Koraidon, whose name is reminiscent of the Japanese word "ancient". What secrets can you uncover? Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Nintendo (opens in new tab)